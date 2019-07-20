Photo Flash: Award Winners Hollywood Bowl Join The JosÃ© Iturbi Foundation As They Sponsor 'A Decade of Dudamel' at the Hollywood Bowl

The José Iturbi Foundation proudly sponsored "A Decade of Dudamel" with the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. To celebrate his ten years in L.A., Gustavo Dudamel conducted a special anniversary concert complete with fireworks and featured members of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and Russian piano virtuoso, Khatia Buniatishvili. The evening's performance includes music from well-known films of Hollywood's golden age.



Celebrated fans and supporters of The José Iturbi Foundation scheduled to attend as special guests of Co-Founder and President, Donelle Dadigan, include: Burt Ward (Robin/BATMAN); Susan Olsen (Brady Bunch); Geri Jewell (Facts of Life and HBOs Deadwood); Roslyn Kind; (Critically acclaimed Recording Artist), Lee Purcell (Multi-Emmy nominee); Donna Pescow (Multi-Emmy and Golden Globe nominee); Composer Charles Fox (2x Emmy, 2x Golden Globe & 2x Academy Award nominee & Grammy winner); George Chakiris (Academy Award & Golden Globe winner); Lainie Kazan (Tony winner/My Big Fat Greek Wedding), as well as the stars of Knots Landing (Celebrating its 40th Anniversary later this year), Emmy nominee, Joan Van Ark; Emmy winner, Donna Mills; Emmy & Tony winner, Michelle Lee.



Donelle Dadigan (President and Co-Founder of Jose Iturbi Foundation) remarked, "It is a great honor for the Jose Iturbi Foundation to sponsor the 'Decade with Dudamel' concert at the Hollywood Bowl. And, we are thrilled to present to the Hollywood Bowl audience the international piano virtuoso, Khatia Buniatishvili on the same piano concerto Jose Iturbi performed at the Hollywood Bowl half a century ago. In addition to the performance of several well-known movie themed pieces, the Jose Iturbi Foundation is especially pleased to sponsor a very special performance by Members of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) as it is the foundation's mission to create opportunities for larger groups of people especially young people in our communities, to learn to love classical music and attend live concert performances,"



PROGRAM: Music from the golden age of Hollywood including: KORNGOLD: "March of the Merry Men" from Robin Hood; HERRMANN: Suite from Vertigo; STEINER: Suite from Casablanca; WAXMAN: Sunset Boulevard Suite; MANCINI: Theme from The Pink Panther



Among the special guests of the Jose' Iturbi Foundation that offered remarks were ...



CHARLES FOX (Emmy and Grammy winning Composer): "What a fantastic night of music at Hollywood Bowl last night for the Jose' Iturbi Foundation. Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil were extraordinary as usual with Khatia Buniatishvili was as exciting as it was beautiful and superbly performed. For several of the highlights from film music, a number of very talented members of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) sat in for some of the Philharmonic members on a number of chairs and played beautifully. The Jose' Iturbi foundation has been for many years a major contributor and great factor in young musicians lives in helping them achieve their dreams. Bravo for a great night"



LAINIE KAZAN (TONY Winner/My Big Fat Greek Wedding): "I have so much respect for Jose Iturbi and even more so, when I see what his Goddaughter, Donelle Dadigan, is doing with the foundation that bares his name."



JOAN VAN ARK (Knots Landing): "O-o-o-o-oh what a night! Dinner and a stirring concert performance under and with the stars . . . all for a chance to inspire and empower young artists to follow their dreams for a career in classical music by supporting the Jose Iturbi Foundation. Totally unforgettable."



DONNA PESCOW (Saturday Night Fever/Angie? Carol of the Bells): "It was a magical evening at the Hollywood Bowl last night celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the brilliant Gustavo Dudamel. The extraordinary concert pianist Khatia Buniatishvili performed and the evening was sponsored by the Jose Iturbi Foundation. What a spectacular night of music, inspiration and joy! There were fireworks at the Hollywood Bowl last night both on stage and off. It was a celebration of the LA Philharmonics Gustavo Dudamels 10th anniversary as conductor, the glorious Khatia Buniatishvili performed and it was all sponsored by the Jose Iturbi Foundation whose work continues the great mans legacy. It was joyous!"



SUSAN OLSEN (Brady Bunch): "I am a movie soundtrack geek! So I was in heaven!!! I had just been googling Bernard Hermann earlier that evening!"



LEE PURCELL (Valley Girl/Carol of the Bells): "What a wonderful evening we had with the Jose Iturbi Foundation at the Hollywood Bowl celebrating Gustavo Dudamels 10th Anniversary as the conductor of the LA Phil. with pianist Khatia Buniatishvili brilliantly playing Tchaikovsky 1st, the Youth Orchestra LA, and the glorious fireworks-it was truly a night to remember!"



MICHELE LEE (TONY Winner/Knots Landing): "Just spectacular. What could be more appropriate? Celebrating the classic music of the past at The Hollywood Bowl, while supporting the future of classical music with the Jose' Iturbi Foundation."



GERI JEWELL (Facts of Life/Deadwood): "As Donelle pointed out, I have an unusual history with regard to music. I used to play the organ at my father's funeral home. I loved to play and it instilled an early appreciation for the importance and the effect music has on an audience. Although often overlooked, because you cant see the music, it sets a tone for a gathering and any scene in a movie or on a TV series."



ROSLYN KIND (Critically Acclaimed Singer) "Music is such an extremely important part of my entire families life. It is all around us, not only in our films and TV shows, but in our daily life. It defines us. Supporting the efforts of The Jose Iturbi Foundation is paramount to our future as a human race."



The José Iturbi Foundation is dedicated to José Iturbi's mission of creating opportunities to promote classical music in Los Angeles and the world. The foundation's motto is "Popularizing classic music - one note at a time!"® And that's just what the foundation does through Blockbuster concerts featuring international superstars of classical music. Additionally, the foundation sponsors forums for "young artists in the making," who are classically trained pianists and singers - to debut their talent, launch their careers and bring to the publics attention today's emerging talent through an international music competition, and dynamic live concert performances. To date, The José Iturbi Foundation has awarded more than $950,000.00 to gifted pianists and singers from around the world, through the José Iturbi International Music Competition.



For more information about The José Iturbi Foundation, visit: http://www.joseiturbifoundation.org

Photo Credit: Bill Dow Photography, courtesy of The Jose' Iturbi Foundation





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You