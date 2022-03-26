Performance Collective UNMUTED PARTICIPANTS to Premiere Ten New Solo Shows

Beginning April 10th, Unmuted Participants, an age-diverse and multinational group of multi-hyphenate artists, will premiere 10 new solo shows conceived and developed in the virtual storytelling space with shows available online on-demand throughout the month. The artists dive headfirst into themes of love, sex, relationships, family and upbringing, shifting identities, gender and psychosocial dynamics, and truth in absurdity, using the digital medium in inventive new ways to create a dynamic and uniquely intimate experience. Think puppets, animation, green screen, and delicious voyeurism.

From the personal yet historically informing Imagining Rachel (Elise Robertson) and Being Frank (Frank Moran), to the quirky and loveable Hot Dog Play (Ann Loud) and The Late Harness Rebellion (Tamás Milhofer), and the bawdy but tender Dickin' Around (Michael Lyons), a common thread that can be found between these new shows is the power of bold honesty and the nuances of the human experience. Are these films? Are these plays? The artists don't know so don't ask them. Their journey began in the summer of 2020. With pre-vaccine pandemic impeding typical summertime events, and in-person classes and shows still canceled, actress/playwright and co-founder Ann Noble offered an online solo storytelling class through Berg Studios.

Under Ann's guidance, this small group of artists began work on their solo pieces together via Zoom and soon after the Unmuted Participants collective was born. The members found that the uncertainty and awkwardness of storytelling over Zoom quickly faded and was replaced by artistic freedom and profound vulnerability. Interacting with each other full-faced in closeup, with the safety offered by virtual distance, created a unique possibility for intimate storytelling.

Unmuted Participants' First Annual SOLO FLIGHT: a festival of solo performance will begin

Sunday April 10th, 2022 with shows available online on-demand throughout the month.

In addition, on Wednesdays and Sundays, each show will have a live Zoom premiere followed by a talkback with the artist, until the festival's end on Wednesday May 4th. The shows will then

remain available on the C ARTS platform for an amount of time determined by each individual

artist. Watch and Share the trailer for the first annual SOLO FLIGHT here.

The full line-up of The Unmuted Participants includes: Ann Noble, Jo Dellapina, Aoife Fagan, Ann Loud, Michael Lyons, Tamás Milhofer, Frank Moran, Elise Robertson, Cecelia Settem, and Kelsey Siepser. These multifaceted artists are known for various writing, directing, and acting credits. Ann Noble is known for her extensive work in the Chicago and LA theater scene, as well as writing several award-winning plays that have been produced worldwide. Audiences may recognize Elise Robertson from NCIS, Masters of Sex, This is Us as well as the upcoming Amazon Studios series The Power, Frank Moran in All My Children, One Life to Live, and Law & Order, and Tamas Milhofer, Kelsey Siepser, and Michael Lyons from their work in festival award-winning short films.

For more information, visit: www.unmutedparticipants.com.

Follow Unmuted Participants on social media:

Instagram: @unmutedparticipants

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/unmutedparticipants