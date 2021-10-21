Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Will Present MAMMA MIA! Next Month

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division Theatre and Music Departments present the musical Mamma Mia! at 7:30 p.m. on November 12-13 and November 18-19, with matinee performances on Sunday, November 14 and Saturday, November 20 at 2 p.m., at the Malibu campus' Smothers Theatre.

Tickets, priced at $20 for the public, $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, and $16 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or online at the ticketing page. For more information, please visit the event page.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her birth father brings three men from her mother's past back to the Greek island they last visited 20 years before. The magic of ABBA's timeless songs combined with explosive dance numbers propel this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship to create a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Adjunct Professor of Theatre Dance Kelly Todd directs the all-student cast, which features Avery Beavers, Sam Brock, Skylar Brown, Lauren Burton, Penny Devlin, Lauren Drake, Matthew Dylan Hamm, Dawson Foster, Karese Frizell, Jack Gerding, Holly Jackson, Celine Kim, Alex Kolm, Bri Lawrence, Jackson Murrieta, Luke Oldroyd, Christian Romo, Hannah Sedlacek, John Silva, Maddy Sprague, Jace Vendelin, and Spencer Williams.

"When it came time to choose the musical for this fall, after 18 months of being separated and trying to create musical theater online, we knew we wanted a big, funny, celebratory show. Mamma Mia! was an easy choice. It is absolutely thrilling to be singing and dancing together again and I am sure that enthusiasm will translate to the stage. These students are beyond excited to be performing live again. It is upbeat and fun for the whole family!," Todd said.

Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members of the Center for the Arts Guild are invited to a special backstage tour before the Thursday, November 18 performance.