Pasadena Chorale's 2024-2025 Concert Season Announced

The Pasadena Chorale has announced its 2024-2025 concert season. This expansive year features an extraordinary lineup of performances that highlight the richness of American choral music and showcase the talents of its 90-member ensemble. The season introduces the new SUNDAY SERIES, a set of intimate concerts at Altadena Community Church featuring a select group of 24 singers from the Chorale. Additionally, the full Chorale will be showcased in the WEDNESDAY SERIES, consisting of four major concerts that celebrate the diversity and vibrancy of American choral traditions. The Pasadena Chorale's 2024-2025 season will open with the first performance in its SUNDAY SERIES, Sonic Bloom, on Sept. 8, 4pm at Altadena Community Church.



“The Pasadena Chorale is growing, and that means more concert offerings and options. If you haven't heard the Pasadena Chorale, there's a lot to discover this year, ” said Founding Artistic & Executive Director Jeffrey Bernstein. “We're proud to offer so many choral experiences at no cost to the community.”



2024-2025 SEASON – TWO CONCERT SERIES

SUNDAY SERIES: 24 Voices, Intimate Acoustics:



Sonic Bloom | Sep 8, 2024

4pm, Altadena Community Church

A showcase of sumptuous vocal harmonies featuring works by Ysaye Barnwell, Samuel Barber, Elaine Hagenberg, and the premiere of Jeffrey Bernstein's “Sinfonietta.”



Twilight of the Year | Dec 14 & 15, 2024

Sat 7:30pm & Sun 4pm, Altadena Community Church

Luscious choral music of the season.



Rebirth | Mar 9, 2025

4pm, Altadena Community Church

An inspiring afternoon of sublime Renaissance choral music.



WEDNESDAY SERIES: Celebrating American Composers

Offering a deep exploration of American choral music, highlighting works by both well-known and emerging composers. The season will showcase the diversity and evolution of the American choral tradition, bringing to the forefront the voices of celebrated composers like Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein, alongside the innovative contributions of lesser-known talents.



The Light of Hope Returning | Dec 4, 2024

7:30pm, First United Methodist Church Pasadena

Shawn Kirchner's American oratorio with the composer at the piano.



Sing America, Part One: I, Too | Feb 12, 2025

7:30pm, First United Methodist Church Pasadena

Exploring the American choral traditions with works by Jen Wang, Florence Price and Margaret Bonds.



Listening to the Future | (Saturday) May 10, 2025

7pm, Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church

Showcasing new works composed by Pasadena area high school students, mentored by composer and Pasadena Chorale singing member Jen Wang.



Sing America, Part Two: E Pluribus Unum | Jun 11, 2025

7:30pm, First United Methodist Church Pasadena

A grand finale featuring works by Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Randall Thompson, and diverse voices from today's generation of American composers.



The Pasadena Chorale, founded in 2009 by Jeffrey Bernstein, continues its mission to offer high-quality choral music and educational programs to the Pasadena community. The Chorale's dedication to accessibility is evident in its “Listen First, Then Give” initiative, ensuring all performances are free and open to the public.



The High Notes, Pasadena Chorale's middle school choir, returns for its second season and will perform alongside the Chorale in Shawn Kirchner's The Light of Hope Returning. This group has quickly become a community favorite, receiving a second year of funding from the Pasadena Community Foundation Arts & Culture Grant after a phenomenal inaugural year.



Join the Pasadena Chorale in celebrating this milestone year with a season full of beautiful choral music and unforgettable performances. For more information, please visit the Chorale's new website at pasadenachorale.org.

ABOUT THE PASADENA CHORALE

Founded by Jeffrey Bernstein in 2009, the Pasadena Chorale is an auditioned community chorus presenting affordable high-quality choral concerts and educational programs to the greater Pasadena Community.



During its dozen years of service to the community, the Chorale has presented over one hundred performances and enjoyed collaborations with The Pasadena Playhouse, MUSE/IQUE, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the Gamble House. In 2017 the Pasadena Chorale was awarded second place in the American Prize in Choral Performance.



The Chorale also offers a robust education program at no cost to participating students. Each year, through its unique Listening To The Future project, the Chorale pairs local high school composers with a professional composer mentor for a year of study. At the end of the year the Chorale presents a concert of the music composed by these students.



The Pasadena Chorale is the proud recipient of support from the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, The Pasadena Community Foundation and the City of Pasadena. All of the Pasadena Chorale's regular concerts are offered on a “Listen First, Then Give” basis, ensuring that all are able to attend, and encouraging the generous support of those who are able.



The mission of the Pasadena Chorale is to create choral music that educates, uplifts and inspires as many people as possible.

