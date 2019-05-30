Pacific Symphony Launches SUMMERFEST at OC Fair

Pacific Symphony has once again put together an entertaining July 4th program for 2019 at Pacific Amphitheatre (located in the heart of Orange County). Pop open a bottle of wine, kick back, relax and enjoy the perfect celebration for summer evenings under the stars. This season features the classic sounds of highly-acclaimed, Eagles tribute band "Hotel California" headlining the extravaganza with mega-hits like "Love Will Keep Us Alive" and "Take It Easy"-plus enjoy patriotic favorites, a traditional salute to the U.S. armed forces and a brilliant fireworks finale!

Taking place Thursday, July 4, at 8 p.m., the concert is led by Principal Pops Conductor Richard Kaufman and kicks off the orchestra's SummerFest at the OC Fair & Event Center. Tickets for this concert start at $25; tickets for children under 14 are half price in most sections. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org. This concert is generously sponsored by Diane & Rodney Sawyer and Capital Group. SummerFest 2019 sponsors include PBS SoCal, K-Earth 101, KPCC 89.3FM and Classical KUSC 91.5. July 4 Spectacular 2019 is generously supported by the OC Fair & Event Center.

Artists, programs, prices and dates are subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories