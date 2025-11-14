Pacific Resident Theatre To Present Daniel Gerroll In DR GLAS Beginning November 16

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pacific Resident Theatre will present Daniel Gerroll in the one-man psychological thriller Dr Glas, running November 16–23 at its Venice, CA home.

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from Hjalmar Söderberg’s 1905 novel, the production marks the latest stop on Gerroll’s international tour, following engagements at Stockholm’s Brunngatan Fyra Teater, the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the inaugural Ukraine Fringe Festival in Kyiv.

Gerroll, known for his extensive career across stage, television, and film—including Chariots of Fire, Big Business, Drop Dead Fred, Seinfeld, and Cheers—has been performing Dr Glas since its early workshop stages. Expanded into a full 75-minute play in 2023, the piece has been praised for its taut storytelling and Gerroll’s commanding performance. In its Edinburgh run, The Scotsman noted that “Dr Glas is brought to life in all his complexities with remarkable clarity by veteran British actor Daniel Gerroll.”

Söderberg’s novel, considered radical upon publication, follows a physician whose private journal reveals a mounting moral crisis involving abortion, assisted dying, adultery, and murder. Critics have compared the adaptation’s tone to classic film noir, citing its psychological depth and philosophical undercurrents. “When you read this psychological thriller with its dashes of philosophical musings woven into intricate and intimate journal entries, Dr. Glas stays deeply embedded in the imagination,” Gerroll says.

Pacific Resident Theatre, one of the West Coast’s leading regional theatres, continues its mission to produce rigorous classics and develop new work through ensemble collaboration.