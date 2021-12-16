Pacific Opera Project to Present West Coast Premiere of I CAN'T BREATHE

Pacific Opera Project will present the west coast premiere of I Can't Breathe, a new opera by Leslie Burrs with libretto by Brandon J. Gibson, at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on May 13, 14, and 15, 2022.

The opera was inspired by and written in the wake of repeated instances of fatal police brutality perpetrated against African Americans and tells the stories of six individuals from different walks of life as a series of six separate monodramas to tell each character's story. The opera will premiere at Marble City Opera in February 2022 and the commissioning consortium also includes Cleveland Opera Theater and Opera Columbus.

Artistic Director Josh Shaw explains, "POP is of course known for our comedies and our emphasis on entertainment, but producing new and meaningful opera is also part of what we do, and something we can do well. When I was approached with this project, it seemed far too relevant and too important to postpone to a future season. We attempt to reach all of LA with POP's brand of approachable opera, and that includes new works like these that are vital to the broadening and continuation of the art form."

The production will be directed and designed by POP's Founding Artistic Director Josh Shaw, and will be music directed by Joshua Foy. The cast for I Can't Breathe will be announced in spring 2022.

Performance Information



Pacific Opera Project Presents I Can't Breathe

El Portal Theatre | 5269 Lankershim Blvd | North Hollywood, CA

Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:00pm

Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6:00pm

Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3:00pm

Tickets: On sale February 1, 2022

Link: http://pacificoperaproject.com/ICB

Leslie Burrs (libretto by Brandon Gibson) - I Can't Breathe [World Premiere]

Cast TBA

Joshua Foy, conductor

Josh Shaw, director