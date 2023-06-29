PIPPIN Comes to North Coast Rep in July

North Coast Rep concludes a record-breaking Season 41 with the captivating musical, PIPPIN. Winner of five Tony Awards, this enchanting escapade explores good and evil, reality and fantasy in a highly theatrical and entertaining style. Pippin, the first son of King Charlemagne, yearns to find passion, adventure, excitement, and meaning. A dazzling troupe of traveling performers takes him on a journey to experience the multiple facets of life. Great music, dance, and great fun. Get your tickets now because we have magic to do.

Nick DeGruccio directs Brendan Dallaire, Melissa Glasgow, Katie Karel,* Spencer Kearns, Jason Maddy,* Gracie Moore,* James Oblak, Amy Smith, Leslie Stevens,* Katy Tang,* and Robert Zelaya* in PIPPIN. Roxanne Carrasco is the Choreographer. Musicians are Ron Councell, Nikko Nobleza, Mark Margolies, and Tom Versen. The Design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Zoë Trautmann (Costumes), Paul Peterson (Sound), Alyssa Kane (Props), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs), and Shawna Voragen* is the Stage Manager; Evelyn G. Myers* Assistant Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

PIPPIN previews begin Wednesday, July 19. Opening Night on Saturday, July 22, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through August 13th with a possible extention to August 20th. Two performances has just been added on Friday, July 21, at 2pm & Wednesday, August 9, at 2 pm. (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $57; Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $63; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $68; Sun Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit Click Here to purchase tickets.