PASSION Coming to Chromolume Theatre in West Hollywood in November

Chromolume Theatre has announced the final production of its 2025 Season of Musicals — A Season of Love and Romance (and Adultery) — the Broadway musical Passion. Music and lyrics are by Stephen Sondheim, book is by James Lapine, and the show is directed by James Esposito. The cast features (in alphabetical order) David Callander, Renee Cohen, Mary Delan, Lisa Dyson, Nora Elkind, Gavin Michael Harris, Paul Luoma, Tyler Marshall, Lia Peros, Richard Rosales, Lyla Ross, John Sala, Chris Spangler, Jack Stuhley, and Elias Wygodny. The musical director is Josh Bartley.



Opening is set for Friday, November 14, at 8pm, and the run will continue through November 30 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm, with an additional performance on Sunday 11/23 at 7pm.



Passion is a one act musical adapted from Ettore Scola’s film Passione d’Amore, itself adapted from the novel Fosca by Iginio Ugo Tarchetti. Set in Risorgimento-era Italy, the plot concerns a young soldier and the changes in him brought about by his obsessive love of Fosca, his Colonel's homely, ailing cousin. Passion is notable for being one of the few projects that Stephen Sondheim himself conceived (along with Sweeney Todd and Road Show). After opening on Broadway in 1994, it was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Musical.



Scenic and sound designs are by James Esposito, lighting design is by Cici Mao, and costume design is by Shon LeBlonc. Intimacy director is Mary Zastrow, and stage manager is Mara Aguilar.



Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at www.chrtheatre.com.