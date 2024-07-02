Ophelia's Jump To Present LA TEMPESTAD (THE TEMPEST) & THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE In Repertory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ophelia's Jump Productions celebrates their 10th Annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival co-sponsored by Pomona College, presenting La Tempestad (The Tempest) and The Knight of the Burning Pestle. Both productions are performed in repertory, alternating each night from July 11 through July 21, 2024 at the Sontag Greek Theatre, the historic outdoor venue located on the grounds of Pomona College in Claremont.

Prior to each performance, the venue will open early to accommodate picnickers. Concessions including craft beer, wine and snacks will be available. There will also be a nightly Green Show (originated in Elizabethan times), a pre-show entertainment at this iconic venue featuring local bands and performers.

About by La Tempestad (The Tempest) by William Shakespeare

A story of betrayal, forgiveness, and magic. This bilingual adaptation of The Tempest is adapted and directed by Beatrice Casagrán with original music by Andres Vadin and Arturo Stable and is set on Isla de Pinos off the Coast of Cuba. This high energy production with choreography by Kati Hernández brings a Latin vibe to Shakespeare's most magical comedy.

Próspera, is the Governor of Cuba and secretly an Iyanifa, (Ifá priestess) a role forbidden to women. Antonio, her jealous and ambitious brother plots with Alonso, the Viceroy of Nueva España to overthrow and exile Próspera. They accuse of her being a witch, Sycorax, assault her and banish her and her 3 year old daughter, Miranda, out to sea. Próspera's ship sinks but she and Miranda are washed on onshore on Isla de Pinos when Ariel (Yemayá) intercedes to help them. Eighteen years later, a ship is caught in a violent storm with Alonso and Antonio on board. Próspera, tells her daughter, Miranda, that she has caused the storm with her magical powers. Próspera and Miranda are served by Ariel and by Caliban, who unbeknownst to him is Próspera's son born of her rape and cursed by her rage. Próspera sinks Alonso and Antonio's ship but saves their lives so that they wash ashore on her island where she can settle accounts.

About The Knight of the Burning Pestle by Francis Beaumont

A group of thespians present a romantic play about star-crossed lovers… well… they would if the audience would just shut up. A rowdy grocer and his wife demand a different play starring their apprentice. The company must now perform two plays: the romance, and an improvised chivalric adventure complete with knights, giants, and sick dance moves.

Enjoy a night of comedy and chaos with our hilarious take on this 17th century parody.

An Evening of Summer Fun

The Ophelia's Jump Midsummer Shakespeare Festival presents award-winning productions under the stars in a beautiful outdoor setting. Arrive early and enjoy the Green Show performance beginning at 7:00pm before settling in for an evening of theater. Local restaurants and businesses will be offering selected take-out options to enjoy prior to all performances.

This year, seating will be available at ground level so feel free to bring a lawn chair or stadium seat. Stadium seats are available for rental based on availability.

Title: La Tempestad written by William Shakespeare. Adapted and Directed by Beatrice Casagrán

Title: The Knight of the Burning Pestle, by Frances Beaumont. Directed by Caitlin Lopez

Location: Sontag Greek Theatre, Pomona College, 300 East Bonita Ave., Claremont

(located behind Seaver Theatre)

(located behind Seaver Theatre) Opening: Thursday, July 11 (The Knight of the Burning Pestle) & Friday, July 12 (La Tempestad)

Regular Run: July 11 through July 21, 2024

Specific Show Schedule (all performances at 8:00pm):

La Tempestad - July 12, 14, 18, 20

The Knight of the Burning Pestle - July 11, 13, 19, 21

Online Tickets at: opheliasjump.org

Group tickets available, contact info@opheliasjump.org or 909-734-6565

About Ophelia's Jump

Ophelia's Jump is a non-profit regional theatre company based in Claremont and performing in Claremont and Upland. Ophelia's Jump Productions was founded in 2013 by women and queer artists and educators who believe that the purpose of theatre is to create unending conversations, spark imagination, incite conscience, and elicit a visceral response. OJP aims to invigorate the creativity and intellect of our community by working with local and regional artists to tell compelling stories and educate new generations of theatre lovers. Ophelia's Jump is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

About Pomona College

Located in Claremont, California, Pomona College is widely regarded as one of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges. Established in 1887, Pomona is known for its quality academic programs, a challenging curriculum, close relationships between students and faculty, a range of student research and leadership opportunities, and a strong commitment to the arts.

Additional information available at www.pomona.edu.

Comments