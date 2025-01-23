Opening Night Of LBSC's RICHARD III Box Office Will Go To Theatre Palisade's Fire Relief Fund

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Helen Borgers Theater home of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company's Artistic Director Holly Leveque announced how the theater is going to give back to the arts community directly impacted by the fires in Southern California.

Theatre Palisades' Pierson Playhouse was tragically lost as a result of the Palisades fire. Our hearts are with our theater community and everyone affected by the devastating fires in Southern California. In support of our fellow theater artists, all box office proceeds from the opening night performance of Richard Ill will be donated to Theatre Palisades as they navigate this difficult time and begin to rebuild.

Performances are at the Helen Borgers Theatre in Bixby Knolls, 4250 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA.

