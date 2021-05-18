Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Open-Door Playhouse To Present THE CHRISTENSEN BROTHERS As Part Of Their Prison Plays Series

The Christensen Brothers is about two young brothers who, driving home late one night, get into an altercation with a scruffy old man which ends up changing their lives. 

May. 18, 2021  

Open-Door Playhouse will present the audio play of The Christensen Brothers, written by Michael J. Moore of the Washington State Department of Corrections, directed by Joanne McGee-Lamb, and presented as part of Open-Door Playhouse's Prison Plays series.

The production will premiere on the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast on Wednesday, June 16 at www.opendoorplayhouse.org. The podcast is FREE to listen and download, but donations are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.opendoorplayhouse.org/donate to contribute. All donations are tax-deductible. The performance will run approximately 10 minutes, with no intermission.

The cast will feature Matthew Scott Montgomery, Blake Krist, and Daamen Krall. The Open-Door Podcast is recorded at ES Audio Studios in Glendale, CA with Sound Design by Hall Cantrell.

Open-Door Playhouse's Prison Plays series was created to give incarcerated writers all around the country a voice through theater. Presented in collaboration with the PEN America Prison Writing Program. Open-Door Playhouse has presented work from the PEN Prison Writing Program as well as work submitted independently. Replacement Player is the third play in the series.

The Open-Door Playhouse is a podcast that supports new and emerging writers by producing plays in the style of the live Radio Plays popular in the 1940s & 50s. Open-Door Playhouse is hosted by playwright and producer Bernadette Armstrong who conceived of the podcast after her most recent project, Custody, which was scheduled to open in North Hollywood on September 8, 2020 at the Secret Rose Theater, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since September the podcast has presented over 25 new plays by emerging playwrights from all over the country.


