Open-Door Playhouse Revives ESCAPE FROM COTTAGE WOODS Starting May 29

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its play Escape from Cottage Woods, first presented in 2022, will return to the spotlight online starting May 29, 2024.

Macie, 94, is a longtime resident of a retirement community in a bucolic setting in North Carolina. Lily, her daughter, believes that Macie is being overmedicated into a compliant, zombified state by the establishment's staff. Macie and Lily have some unresolved mother-daughter issues.

Will Lily be able to extract her mom without attracting the attention of the staff and security personnel? Can there be an escape from Cottage Woods?

Virginia Linden is the playwright and director of Escape from Cottage Woods. She recently had two of her one-act plays produced at East Los Angeles College. She is also an actor with a career spanning four decades.

Kim Hlavac plays Lily. A graduate of SUNY Purchase, she is also a playwright and director.

Laura Gardner portrays Macie. She appeared on Broadway in Smile, and off-Broadway in Welded, The Cocktail Hour, and Other People's Money, as well as in the national companies of Doonesbury, Oliver, Showboat and My Fair Lady. Her local credits include King Charles III at Pasadena Playhouse.

Producer: Bernadette Armstrong. Associate producer: Laree Griffith. Sound engineer: David Peters.

Because the American holiday of Mother's Day occurs during May, Open-Door Playhouse will be saluting mothers with an entire slate of plays opening during the month of May in which mothers figure prominently.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

