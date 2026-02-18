Odyssey Theatre To Celebrate Olympia Dukakis With OK, OLYMPIA, LET’S GO!

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present OK, OLYMPIA, LET’S GO!, a multimedia celebration honoring the life and legacy of Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis, for two performances only on Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

The tribute evening will feature You and Me, a one-act play written by Olympia’s brother, Apollo Dukakis, who will also perform in the piece alongside Kandis Chappell. The program will be hosted by playwright and filmmaker Graham Barnard and will include special invited guests.

Blending live performance and multimedia elements, the evening reflects on Dukakis’ celebrated career and personal legacy. Best known for her Academy Award-winning performance in Moonstruck, Dukakis built a distinguished body of work across stage and screen and remained a passionate advocate for the arts throughout her life.

The performances will take place at Odyssey Theatre, located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles. Free parking is available in the on-site lot.

Tickets are $24, with a $3 fee added to each ticket purchased by credit card. For tickets and information, call (310) 477-2055 ext. 2.