Oak View Group Appointed As Exclusive Hospitality Partner For Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art

Oak View Group has announced that it has been selected as the exclusive hospitality partner of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, a new museum founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson set to open in Los Angeles in 2026.

Through this strategic partnership, OVG will manage and operate all food and beverage services across the museum's 11-acre campus in Los Angeles' Exposition Park, including an all-day café and a signature restaurant that will become a standalone dining destination in the city. OVG will also oversee hospitality for private events hosted at the museum.

With hospitality as a cornerstone of the guest experience, OVG brings extensive expertise in premium venue services to elevate dining and event offerings. The partnership will be spearheaded by Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, OVG's London-based luxury hospitality subsidiary. The diverse client list features some of the leading performance arts centers in the world such as Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and London's Royal Albert Hall, and world-class restaurants such as the exclusive Ra Ra Room at PHX Arena and Curtain Call in Philadelphia's Kimmel Center.

"We are honored to be part of this visionary cultural destination and will deliver a transformative hospitality program that is as inspiring as the stories the Lucas Museum will share," said Oak View Group Chairman & CEO Tim Leiweke. "This is more than food and beverage - it's about curating moments that resonate."

About the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

Founded by philanthropists George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art seeks to engage people with the power of illustrated storytelling. Opening in Los Angeles in 2026, the museum will feature a 300,000-square-foot building designed by Ma Yansong of MAD Architects, with Stantec as the executive architect. The 11-acre campus is located in Exposition Park and will include lush gardens designed by Studio-MLA, 100,000 square feet of gallery space, two state-of-the-art theaters, a vast research library, and areas for learning, dining, shopping, and events. The museum's ever-expanding collection of narrative art spans cultures, time periods, and media-including paintings, sculptures, photography, comic art, illustrations, and the arts of filmmaking. Through its exhibitions and programs, the Lucas Museum will engage audiences with art that has shaped societies, influenced beliefs, and sparked imagination, fostering a deeper connection to the stories that unite us. For more information, please visit lucasmuseum.org.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com.

