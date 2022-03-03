OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Begins Performances At Sierra Madre Playhouse, March 21

Sierra Madre Playhouse continues its Off the Page series of free, in-person staged play readings with Outside Mullingar.

In Outside Mullingar, Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that due to his painful shyness suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families,

Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving.

John Patrick Shanley is the playwright. He is the author of 41 produced plays, two of which (Outside Mullingar and Doubt) were produced on Broadway. His most-produced plays include Beggars in the House of Plenty, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, The Dreamer Examines His Pillow, Italian American Reconciliation, Psychpathia Sexualis, and Savage in Limbo. He won an Oscar for his screenplay for Moonstruck. His other screenplays include Joe Versus the Volcano, Five Corners, Congo, The January Man and Wild Mountain Thyme (adapted from Outside Mullingar). He is also a director.

Christina Harris produces and directs. Christina is thrilled to be back at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, where she was able to bring holiday cheer by directing It's A Wonderful Life, as well as her own adaptation of A Christmas Carol for several years. It was also at SMP that she co-founded Acting Up!

Acting Workshops for Kids and Teens, which she has successfully run as its sole director for 10 years. A multi-hyphenate creative individual, she has performed as an actor, dancer, and choreographer throughout the country. She has taught at the acclaimed CSArts-SGV in Duarte, brought Shakespeare to life at The Gooden School here in Sierra Madre, and for over 15 years she has inspired kids with learning differences as the Drama Director at the renowned Frostig School in Pasadena. Her cast for Outside Mullingar includes Scott Harris and Mary O'Malley. Stage manager: Jeanne Marie Valleroy.

For more information about shows in the coming months at Sierra Madre Playhouse, go to http://sierramadreplayhouse.org