ONCE to be Presented at Rubicon Theatre Company This Fall

Rubicon Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the grand finale of the company’s 25th Anniversary Season, the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE. The compelling, emotionally rich story, set on the streets of Dublin, follows an Irish busker and a Czech immigrant who are drawn together by their shared love of music. The Broadway production, based on the popular Indie film, garnered 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and the resonant score features the Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly.” Rubicon’s production opens Sept. 14, with low-priced previews Sept. 11-13 (sold-out for the 11th and 12th). Due to extraordinary advance sales, the production has already been extended through Oct. 6, 2024. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays at Rubicon’s home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre, located at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District.



ONCE features a book by acclaimed playwright Enda Walsh, and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and MARKÉTA IRGLOVÁ, and is based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney. The show is uniquely distinguished as the only musical to have won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award, and a Tony Award for its music.

The production has been lauded for its compelling characters, innovative stagecraft, and the immersive experience it offers, allowing audience members to step into the colorful world of the characters. Rubicon’s production is helmed by one of L.A.’s most respected artists, Michael Michetti (multiple L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards and Ovation Awards), with musical direction by Julia Hoffman, and choreography by Kitty McNamee.



The New York Post hails the production stating, “The show wins its standing ovations the old-fashioned way: with a love story, great songs, compelling characters and inventive stagecraft. At this point in Broadway history, this feels downright revolutionary.”



Performance Details



Rubicon’s production of ONCE, sponsored by Dr. Jeanne P. Adams, begins with low-priced previews September 11-13 (Wednesday and Thursday evenings are sold-out). There will be a Gala Opening on September 14 (also press night). Opening night tickets include a post-show reception at the company’s rehearsal warehouse in Ventura’s industrial district with including Irish food and drink, music, and a special performance from Ventura’s Claddagh Dance Company. Performances are Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $30 to $89.50 with special discounts for students, seniors, military and Equity members. For a complete schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.



About the Musical



On the streets of Dublin, an Irish busker who has lost faith in love and music meets a Czech immigrant who reignites his passion and inspires him to dream once more. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a beautiful but complicated love story, underscored by compelling, emotionally rich music.



Says Once Director Michael Michetti, “I am so happy to be directing ONCE, one of my favorite new musicals of recent years, at Rubicon. The powerful, moving score by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and the inspired book by the acclaimed Irish playwright Enda Walsh, have expanded the wonderful indie film on which this show is based to a touching, poetic stage musical with an enormous heart. Working on this gorgeous material with such a brilliant cast of actor/singer/musicians is an absolute joy.”

ONCE is unique in its minimalist staging, with the actors also serving as the orchestra, playing instruments live on stage. This creates an intimate atmosphere that draws the audience into the world of the characters, making their joys and sorrows feel all the more real.



The musical features a soulful, folk-infused score, including the Oscar-winning song "Falling Slowly," and the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, which captures the story's yearning and tenderness. Each song serves as a narrative tool, driving the story forward and delving into the characters' deepest emotions.



Says Rubicon Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns, “Ultimately, ONCE is a tale of love that is as much about what is left unsaid as it is about what is expressed. It explores the bittersweet nature of life and relationships, where not every love story has a perfect ending, but the impact of the connections can last a lifetime. This achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in the hearts of audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all.



