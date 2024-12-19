ONCE UPON A MATTRESS to be Featured on On Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Airing live on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream, tonight's episode of Bob Barth's One Night Stand puts the spotlight on the enchanting musical comedy Once Upon a Mattress, along with other captivating guests and stories. Tune in Thursday, December 19th, at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET for an unforgettable evening.

Leading the lineup is the whimsical Once Upon a Mattress, now delighting audiences at the Ahmanson Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. Starring Broadway icons Sutton Foster and Ana Gasteyer, this hilarious and heartfelt revival reimagines the classic Princess and the Pea fairy tale. With dazzling performances, vibrant choreography, and a merry spirit perfect for the season, Bob will explore why this production is a must-see for theater lovers everywhere.

The holiday magic continues with an interview featuring legendary trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, the 2024 recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Lifetime Achievement Award. Sandoval will discuss his illustrious career and his annual holiday performance, Arturo Sandoval's Swinging Holiday, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Bob will also preview The Six Triple Eight, an inspiring Netflix biopic directed by Tyler Perry and starring Kerry Washington. This powerful film tells the story of the only Women's Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas during WWII, offering a poignant reminder of courage and resilience.

To add to the festive mood, Bob will take listeners to Vibrato's Bar and Grill, where Antonia Bennett will serenade audiences with selections from her new holiday album, delivering a soulful and intimate musical experience.

The extended broadcast, running from 7 PM - 11 PM PT / 10 PM - 2 AM ET, will feature holiday tunes, insightful commentary, and plenty of surprises to keep the season bright.

Don't miss this celebration of music, theater, and holiday joy! Listen live at WFMU.org, and join the interactive Panic Room community by clicking here. If you can't catch it live (and you really shouldn't miss it!), find this episode and the full archive of Bob Barth's One Night Stand here.

