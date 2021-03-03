Nudist Comedy DISROBED Back for Online Encore

After a successful online run in January, the irreverent nudist comedy DISROBED - THE VIRTUAL EVENT will return for a second virtual run of four shows from March 19th to March 21st. A love story that speaks to our times, audience members will have a chance to tune in to a filmed performance of a hilarious quarantine love story unlike anything you'll see on Netflix or Disney+.

"Disrobed" tells the story of Eric (Troy Peterson), a bashful, buttoned-up accountant who's joining the family of his socially distanced fiancée Skye (Eloise Gordon) in their Zoom happy hour for the first time. He thinks their engagement will be the big revelation of the day, only to discover Skye's family are all nudists and she's told them he's "one of us!" Audience members will discover that although the clothes come off, the humor, heart, and humanity of this lockdown parable on love and family remain in full view.

Originating as a 2019 stage play by Steven Vlasak, based on the naturist classic "Barely Proper" by Tom Cushing, Hollywood-based director/actor Troy Peterson remembered the show and reasoned "If people don't need to put on pants to work from home in 2020, then why put on pants to put on a show?" Peterson and Vlasak updated the play to reflect the reality of quarantine life and recruited talented actors from all over the country to play the role of the lovable nudist family. Working across all four time zones, this can-do cast honed their comedic chemistry together, and one even wrote an original song for the show's big musical number!

This run is presented in conjunction with the Hollywood Fringe Festival, which presented the original stage version in 2019. While the stage show is famous for requiring an all-nude audience, this virtual production can be enjoyed in the privacy of your own home through a Vimeo link to the filmed performance. This allowed the short opening run to attract a global audience of over 500 naturists, nudists, and "textiles" alike from four continents.

Audience members responded rapturously with Matthew McDermott of writenude.com commenting that "The comfort and chemistry that the cast have built comes through beautifully" and screenwriter Daniel Moya (Killer Kate) opining that it is "the most effective use of pandemic-centric Zoom filmmaking I've seen thus far." One woman found it "so empowering" while theater critics Ricky Young and Dana Howze declared it "quite funny, touching, and tastefully done" and nominated it as one of the Best Long-Form Zoom Plays of the Year.

Presented by Troy Matthew Peterson Productions and the Southern California Naturist Association, this unique film/theatre hybrid humorously challenges preconceived notions of body image, modesty, and personal acceptance, while delivering a contemporary and humorous pun-laden plot.The SCNA will be hosting virtual talkbacks after each showing for those who wish to discuss its universal themes of family and humanity.

Starring in "Disrobed"are Troy Peterson, Eloise Gordon, Ian Hayes, Shaley Gunther, Dave McClain and Karen Lasater. To preserve its integrity, the show is streamed live and disappears immediately thereafter.

Information and tickets are available at: www.Disrobed2021.com