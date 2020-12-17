Nosotros Announces The Winners of Their Virtual 2nd Annual YA TU SABES MONOLOGUE SLAM

The Nosotros' 2nd Annual Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam, presented by NBC, successfully streamed its finale online via @NosotrosOrg Facebook Watch this past Wednesday, December 9th. The annual event showcased a diverse group of Latinx Writers and Actors with original well-rounded monologues and performances that covered a diverse range of subjects in their storytelling, providing different perspectives of the Latinx experience while using universally relatable themes such as love, loss, hope, language, family, and female empowerment.

Nosotros and NBC are proud to announce the winners of both the Actor and Writer competitions: Pierre Jean Gonzalez, Winner of the Acting Competition with the monologue "Brown Billboards" and Desiree Carcamo, Winner of the Writing Competition for the monologue "Not All Tamales Look the Same".

The 2020 Nosotros Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam kicked off May 1st with its open call submissions in search of diverse Latino Writers both nationally and internationally and continued its wonderful journey in August with the open call submissions of diverse Latino Actors nationwide and in Latin America. Nosotros received thousands of submissions from hopeful participants from across the country and all around the world including California, New York, Illinois, Florida, Minnesota, Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, Spain, Brazil, Uruguay, Bolivia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Cuba, and Canada. After a long, difficult and exciting process, submissions were narrowed down to 12 actor and 12 writer finalists for the final performance on Wednesday December 9th.

The 2nd Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam was led by Nosotros President Joel M. Gonzales, Nosotros Vice-President/Producer J.M. Longoria, and NBC's Jandiz Estrada Cardoso, Senior Director of Talent Development & Inclusion. The event was hosted by comedian Orlando Leyba, creatively consulted by Rachel Raimist and directed by Joaquin F. Palma. Writing judges included NBC writers Vanessa Ramos (The Kenan Show), Eugene Garcia-Cross (Indebted), and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting). Judges also included Nosotros Celebrity Ambassadors Melissa Berrera (In The Heights), Academy Award nominee Adriana Barraza (Babel), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Jon Huertas (This is Us), Audrey Esparza (Blindspot), and Adam Rodriguez (CSI:Miami).

The two winners will receive exclusive VIP virtual meetings with talent agencies, casting directors, major network and studio creative executives as well as upper lever series writers and producers. The winning writer will also receive Final Draft Software from Final Draft sponsor and the winning actor will have access to a wardrobe/glam budget, new headshots by photographer Jean Paul San Pedro, and 3 month paid tuition for acting/improv classes, amongst other wonderful prizes and opportunities. All 25 finalists will be included in the Nosotros Digital Talent Package which will be distributed to all networks and studios in Hollywood.

In 2021, Nosotros, along with partner NBC, aim to expand the Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam by taking it on the road to different regions across the country that will culminate into one big yearly national event. Another exciting development to highlight for Nosotros next year is an exclusive and strategic partnership with Netflix, formed to promote diversity through consultation and feedback on their content with the goal of improving authentic representation of Latinx in the media.