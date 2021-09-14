News Road Theatre Company Returns With Live Staged Readings UNDER CONSTRUCTION

The Road Theatre Company is back with in-person readings on its Magnolia stage! It's been over 18 months since the theatre doors have been closed but The Road Theatre - led by Founding Artistic Director Taylor Gilbert, together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director - is leading the charge with 2 weeks of new work developed within its "Under Construction" group.

"Under Construction" was created in 2019 by Carlyle King and Jessica Broutt to bring together new and emerging playwrights to develop new plays in a supportive collaborative environment. Due to the pandemic, the playwrights were not able to present their work in-person, but now with COVID safety protocols in place, The Road Theatre and these amazing playwrights are ready to invite you back. By donation only, theatre patrons will finally get to experience the return to live theatre, in a safe and thoughtful manner.

Thursday, September 23 at 7:30 PM PST

LADYVILLE by Aja Houston

Directed by Inger Tudor

Three sisters are the only people left in their town that has yet to be taken by a sinister, formless entity, "The Calling." Constantly living in terror and fighting for their lives, the unexpected arrival of a long-lost friend gives them hope. Will they figure out if it's false before "The Calling" returns to take its next victim.

Friday, September 24 at 7:30 PM PST

HERE COMES THE NIGHT by Lisa Kenner Grissom

Directed by Diana Wyenn

When Olivia, a musician's wife and climate science advocate, invites Maggie, an

old friend turned social media influencer, to spend the weekend while she has an at-home abortion, she doesn't realize that Maggie, although well-intended, is about to throw Olivia off course. And actually, these women of different generations, are about to change each other's lives - all because of a woman's right to choose As both struggle with their decisions, they ultimately help each other in ways they hadn't expected, or imagined. What happens when a woman's right to choose becomes a litmus test for all of her life choices?

Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 PM PST

THIRD PERSON by Jennifer Maisel

Directed by Emily Chase

A woman longs to find herself in the middle of her dreaming mind. A man struggles to reconcile his past transgressions with his current life. What every day choices add up to a life together? Will Lisa and Josh ever conquer the distance between them? Can Siri's voice lead them down a path to redemption?

Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 PM PST

THE PLAY YOU WANT by Bernardo Cubría

Directed by Michael John Garcés

Fed-up by the theatre world's desires to box him in, Mexican playwright Bernardo Cubría sarcastically pitches "Nar-Cocos," a play about drug dealers on Día de los Muertos. Much to his surprise, The Public Theatre picks it up. With financial pressures mounting and a newborn at home, this is his chance at a commercial success. But when Scott Rudin offers him a Broadway run on the condition he further exploit his identity and the headlines, he must decide just how much he's willing to compromise in order to finally be accepted.

Sunday, September 26 at 7:30 PM PST

THE SKELETON FLOWER by Elizabeth Sampson

Directed by Christian Lebano

In The Skeleton Flower - middle aged and divorced sisters Denise and Darla find out what a Black Beetle, a piece of jewelry, and a special flower have to do with their mom, Jean, and how that knowledge will unlock the secrets of the family, rocking them all into finally growing up.

Thursday, September 30 at 7:30 PM PST

THE CAREGIVER'S GUIDE by Jami Brandli

Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky

A family dramady about evolving heroes, truth tellers, memory keepers, and early onset Alzheimer's.

Friday, October 1 at 7:30 PM PST

ADAPTATION.RESILIENCE by Jennie Webb

Directed by Susan Vanita Diol

Jess and Bev have been together longer than either of them thought they would be. And in their respective fields - Climate Change and Emergency Management - things are definitely heating up, affecting them in ways they didn't see coming. ADAPTATION.RESILIENCE is a play about sustaining love and navigating grief in times of extreme disruption.

Saturday, October 2 at 1:00 PM PST

WHISKEY AND HOOCH by Carlos Lacámara

Directed by Carlos Lacámara

"Life is what happens to you while you're waiting for something to happen."

Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 PM PST

DERELICT IN FAIRVILLE by Steve Apostolina

Directed by Jennifer Chambers

When a horrific event thrusts Fairville, Ohio into the National media, the entire town is devastated. A chain reaction of judgment, hate, sadness and disillusionment tragically follows. In Fairville, you don't have to be wrong to face consequences.

Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 PM PST

STORIES/SHADOWS by Cory Hinkle

Directed by Jessica Hanna

Haley's Grandma is dying, at least that's what her Mom says, which sends Haley home to attempt a relationship with a woman she never really know. Grandma saved three stories for the end of her life, and after Haley hears the final story, it forces her to confront a past she didn't know existed. A play about the stories we tell and the lies that cast shadows down through generations.

Sunday, October 3 at 7:30 PM PST

SETTING THE TABLE by Velina Hasu Houston

Directed by Stewart J. Zully

A young Japanese woman marries a Black man and moves with him to Kansas where she becomes stepmother to her two teenage children. Inspired by true events, the play takes an earnest look at race, immigration, and family.