New Virtual Interview Series Now Available From Jewish Women's Theatre

Sunday Morning at The Braid, the popular interview and performance event from Jewish Women's Theatre (JWT) that has featured Jewish leaders, authors, cultural icons, and movers and shakers for nearly four years, is moving online beginning this Sunday until we can gather again.

On April 19 at 11 a.m. PST, the virtual form of the normally sold-out series will kick off with Rob Eshman, the new national editor of the venerable Jewish newspaper The Forward and former publisher and editor-in-chief of the Jewish Journal, in conversation with author Lisa Pearl Rosenbaum.

Eshman built the Jewish Journal from a small local paper to an internationally acclaimed media success by creating a forum for diverse and often opposing voices. He will speak about his life as a writer and husband of a rabbi, his vision for The Forward, and how a boy from Encino with a passion for food became one of America's most influential Jewish journalists.

All events are free and can be located at www.jewishwomenstheatre.org, but donations are appreciated. Registrants will be directed to Zoom, where instructions for joining the program will be provided. Limited to 100 participants.

On May 3 at 11 a.m. PST, the Sunday morning series will feature best-selling author, speaker, and philanthropist Angella Nazarian, in discussion with award-winning screenwriter Arlene Sarner. Nazarian will discuss her new book, Creative Couples: Collaborations That Changed History. A short dramatic piece about Ruth Bader Ginsburg that describes the two most important relationships in her life, as well as live interviews with lawyers Nicole Kelly and Josh Ezrin, will also be part of the morning program.

In addition to her other noted accomplishments, Nazarian was a professor of psychology and faculty member at Mount Saint Mary's College, Cal State Long Beach, and Los Angeles Valley College. She has been conducting workshops and seminars on topics related to women's personal growth and innovation and leadership, and has been a keynote speaker at various national events and conferences.

Nazarian's new book, Creative Couples, explores fifteen legendary couples who have left an unparalleled mark on the world of literature, philosophy, and art due to their collaborative efforts. Ranging from the powerhouse intellectuals and activists Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Marty Ginsburg, to Georgia O'Keefe and Alfred Stieglitz, to Simone de Beauvoir and John Paul Sartre, to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, who share the longest marriage in British royal history, the book highlights how each couple's relationship enables them to reach greater heights in their respective fields. Nazarian charts each duo's unique history and how their co-existence has helped in strengthening their individual and combined creative works.

Panel moderator Sarner says, "I'm excited to interview Angella and discover how our most intimate relationships, whether it be a spouse, relative, or friend can motivate, nourish, and transform our lives."

"In these shut-in times, we can all use some interesting and inspirational words that will teach us something new while entertaining. Since 2016, JWT has been expanding its traditional salon performances into other areas that feature Jewish educational and cultural material," says JWT artistic director Ronda Spinak. "Moving online gives us an opportunity to reach not only our traditional audience, but curious people throughout the country who might enjoy our innovative programming."

Other upcoming scheduled events:

May 17 Jewish Non-Profits: Making Mitzvahs, a live performance of a story from the salon The Accidental Activist, one of JWT's most popular shows, and a panel featuring leaders of local and national Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Grandparents Network.

May 31 Behind the Black Binders, a video performance from JWT's archive and a chance to meet some of the actors, directors, and creators behind salon theatre, JWT's unique story-telling style that conveys meaning without costumes, scenery, or props.

June 14 Jewish Women Rabbis, a live conversation with some of LA's most inspirational rabbis, who have lived through and led their congregations during the transition from an all-male profession to today's gender-neutral rabbinical leadership.

JWT welcomes your ideas about what topics you would like to explore and personalities you would like to meet at future Sunday Mornings at The Braid. Just drop us a note at www.jewishwomenstheatre.org and let us know.

Jewish Women's Theatre, voted one of the "Best Live Theatres on the Westside" three years in a row by The Argonaut, presents American Jewish stories, art, and other programming that highlights Jewish contributions to contemporary life. Now in its 12th season, JWT's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time. Learn more about JWT at: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org.





