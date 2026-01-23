Nathaly Rodriguez's COUNTING THE HOURS to be Presented at the 30 Minutes or Less Festival

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What happens when absolute power chooses love over violence? Counting The Hours, a provocative new international solo performance, confronts the cost of war, leadership and moral courage as part of the 30 Minutes or Less Festival, January 23 at 8:30 pm and 25 at 4 pm at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Los Angeles.

In the piece, a decorated military colonel stands on the brink of ultimate authority — poised to be crowned minister and emperor of a powerful kingdom. At the final moment, he refuses the throne. His decision sends shockwaves through the room, the army and the nation, culminating in a televised address that challenges humanity to abandon domination in favor of compassion.

Inspired by Charlie Chaplin's iconic monologue The Dictator, Counting The Hours reimagines that call for peace through a contemporary, global lens. Written by Nathaly Rodriguez and performed by Juan Camilo Gonzalez Castellanos, the work blends political urgency with emotional intimacy, asking whether love can still interrupt cycles of violence.

Adapted by Colombian playwright and actor Gonzalez Castellanos, the story follows Jason Abraham, a revered leader from an ancient civilization beyond the modern world. Chosen by both his people and government officials to become emperor, Abraham is expected to reclaim lost territories and subjugate others. Instead, he rebels against the military machine he once commanded, delivering a defiant speech centered on freedom, solidarity and human dignity.

“I wanted to bring this piece right now because I feel that the world and humanity are at risk, not only because of the conflicts between nations, but also because of our indifference, our inability to love and see in others the fragility of a human being.” Says Gonzalez Castellanos. “Today we need more kindness than machines, more compassion than politics and speeches. It is time to wake up and understand that true rebellion is in our hearts, and we can see it in the eyes of others,” adds Gonzalez Castellanos.