NPR's Ira Glass Shares Storytelling Insights and Lessons at the Carpenter Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ira Glass, the creator, producer, and host of the iconic weekly public radio program This American Life, returns to the Carpenter Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach on Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m.

In An Evening with Ira Glass: Seven Things I've Learned, the charismatic host shares how thought-provoking stories are made as he mixes his talk live onstage with audio clips, music, and video. From what inspires him to create, to how failure and successes have informed his decisions, Ira Glass unveils the creative process behind engaging storytelling in this live multimedia exploration.

“It's always a treat to learn from Ira Glass. His dedication, humor, and incredible attention to the craft of storytelling helps us see the world with renewed understanding and often with surprise,” says Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett. “It's been ten years since Ira Glass last took to our stage. I'm thrilled to bring back one of America's premiere storytellers for this enlightening evening.”

A treat for fans of Glass's work on This American Life, Serial, and S-Town, this evening at the Carpenter Center is Ira Glass's final Southern California appearance this year, offering a rare opportunity to experience first-hand how the magic of prize-winning storytelling comes together.

About Ira Glass

Ira Glass is the creator, producer, and host of This American Life, the iconic weekly public radio program with millions of listeners around the world. Glass began his career as an intern at National Public Radio's network headquarters in Washington, DC in 1978 when he was 19 years old. Over the next 17 years he worked on nearly every NPR news show and tackled nearly every production job: tape-cutter, desk assistant, newscast writer, editor, producer, reporter, and substitute host. He moved to Chicago in 1989 and put This American Life on the air in 1995. He also served as an editor for the groundbreaking podcasts Serial, S-Town, and Nice White Parents. Under Glass's editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism. This American Life is heard each week by over five million listeners on public radio stations and in podcast form.

An Evening with Ira Glass: Seven Things I've Learned

Saturday, Dec 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. / Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 6200 E. Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815

Tickets: $65, available at carpenterarts.org.

Refreshments can be purchased and enjoyed in the Center's lobby.

Comments