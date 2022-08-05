NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Returns at The Broadwater Black Box Theatre This Weekend

'Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy' created by and starring Indian-Thai actress and writer Almanya Narula, premiered at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival to rave reviews from audience and critics. It took home several nominations and wins:

Now, this intense 30 minute thrill ride will return to the stage once again this August 5th for a 3 week run.

Born into an Indian family of Sufi royalty, Noor Inayat Khan is a British spy who fought the Nazis and played an integral role in the allied victory of World War II. In this "heroic, thrilling, and compelling" imagining of the last 30 minutes of her life, Noor's decisions will forever change the tide of a war we thought we knew everything about. Now cornered by the Nazis with nothing but death assured to her, she will remind us who she is, why she matters and why she will always be a part of history.

Noor Inayat Khan is one of over 1.2 million people of Indian descent who contributed to World War II but were left out of the history books. This show brings her story and sacrifice to the forefront.

The revival will run from August 5th - August 19th at The Broadwater Black Box Theatre.

Aug 5th 8p PST

Aug 12th 8p PST

Aug 19 8p PST

Tickets are free and available here.

Writer, actor and fight choreographer Almanya Narula holds a B.A. in Theatre & Advanced Management from Columbia College Chicago, an M.A. in New Arts Journalism from School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and is currently a student at Stella Adler: Art of Acting Conservatory. The show will be co-directed by J. Mehr Kaur and co-produced by Sanjay Vemparala & Meghna Chakraborty.

In 1943, Noor Inayat Khan, former children's book author, Sufi singer, and direct descendant of the Indian Emporer Tipu Sultan became the first woman and Indian to be sent out as a spy & wireless operator under Churchill's orders to Nazi France.

Her work in the field saved many lives that were very instrumental to D-Day. But after betrayal by a double agent, Noor was caught and kept in Avenue Foch for questioning. Following several escape attempts Noor was forced to sign a document to either declare that she was staying put or be subject to 'Nacht und Nebel' (Night and Fog) - disappearance without a trace by sending the captive to a concentration camp.

In the end Noor was a pacifist who fought savagely, a clumsy klutz who managed to climb building after building, a Sufi whit a "no lying code" who lied constantly, and an artist who braved torture.