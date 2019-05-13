NO MORE TOYS to Premiere At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

No More Toys, an original play about a college recruiter, Todd, who finds himself held at gunpoint by a disgruntled high school student, will have it's world premiere at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The production will be at the McCadden Place Theatre on Friday, June 7 at 8:30PM; Saturday, June 15 at 9:30PM; Sunday, June 23 at 5:30PM; Friday, June 28 at 5:30PM; and Sunday, June 30 at 5:00PM.

No More Toys follows Todd, a local college recruiter, who, after a successful presentation, returns to a high school classroom to retrieve his forgotten baseball cap. Upon his arrival, Todd realizes that something is off - and doesn't take the hint to leave and suddenly finds himself held hostage by a disgruntled student in the room.

No More Toys is written and directed by Pierce Minor, a Los Angeles based writer, director, and actor (Adopt A Highway, Book Club, How To Get Away With Murder. Minor's professional background is rooted in writing and acting for film, television, and commercials. Minor has directed several festival recognized short films, including "Little Brown Baby" (2017) and his most recent short, "Deity," which will premiere later this year. Having been away from the stage since his 2014 roles in The Dark Side of the Moon and Do Angels Sing The Bluesˆ in Los Angeles, Minor is "very eager to dig back into stage-work with No More Toys - also my theatrical directing debut."

No More Toys began as a feature film script, taking place primarily in one location. The script has since evolved into a stage play, and has attracted a talented LA cast to help bring the show to life: Luis Garcia (Jesus and Moi, Homeward Los Angeles) as KYLE, Anthony D. Washington (S.W.A.T., Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as JAIMEN, Crystal Coreen (Broken Minds, Death Pool) as HEATHER, Arlene Victoria Conrad (The Spectrum, Leo) as MIMI, Kristina Summer (Because of the Internet, Labels) as NIKKIA, Chidi Ohaeri (Six Degrees of Separation) as the JANITOR, and Jamal Henderson (Finding Home, Past and Presence) as RICKY BEATS.

Due to the mature themes in the show, including adult language and simulated violence, this production is not recommended for attendees under the age of 13.

Founder Ben Hill and other community organizers started the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2010; the festival is an annual, open-access, community-driven event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community.

Tickets: http://hff19.org/5759





