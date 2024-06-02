NO MATTER WATT: SILVER EDITION to Play Hollywood Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Is composer Gordon Stephen Matheson Jr. insane? Some might say he must be, telling his own true story of addiction, HIV and recovery as a catchy, heartfelt and sly cabaret musical entitled “No Matter Watt: Silver Edition,” running at the Broadwater Theater as part of June's Hollywood Fringe theatre festival. Does Mr. Matheson desperately require psychological counseling for also deciding to appear onstage himself as one of his colorful characters narrating the melodic peril?

The Fringe Festivals, noted for spawning streaming hits like “Fleabag” and “Baby Reindeer,” tend to welcome edgy and innovative storytelling, and “No Matter Watt” is no exception, as the composer has crafted a compelling and often hilarious all-singing fable, presented cabaret style, inspired not only by his own harrowing experiences, but also populated by a ten member cast of talented musical-theatre veterans portraying a skewed gallery of larger-than-life lunatics.

After a triumphant 2021 Fringe Festival debut, and an award-winning 2022 prequel, this “Silver Edition” revisits those same characters 15 years older. These adorable middle-aged misfits, although now in recovery, still feel vaguely unfulfilled, and are still searching for, well, something. So why not sing (and tap-dance) about their quest?

Main character Posco Hamwich, expertly portrayed by Michael Gabiano, wonders if his guardian angel has given up on him. Posco's crush, Hope (Anne Leyden) has married Bumdinger (Ronald Elroy), and Posco's withdrawn from the support of his program friends. When Hope suddenly disappears, Posco's guardian angel, played by Gordon Matheson as a curmudgeonly spirit stuck between worlds, impatiently struggles to nudge Posco back on track with synchronistic signs.

Perhaps “Rent” in 1996 is the musical that started all the mental health introspection. Self-help successors such as “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Next to Normal,” and “Jagged Little Pill” showed that art is a powerful medium for understanding oneself and others. Is there something happening in society today that's driving everyone crazy? Is there a reason that after chasing the American Dream, and seemingly having achieved it, we still ask, “And Then Watt?”

And why “Watt?” “I wanted to talk about our Higher Power, whatever we each personally think that might be, without hitting you over the head with this idea of surrendering to divine inspiration,” explained the show's creator. And “Silver?” Gordon's larger-than-life characters are all based on souls he's encountered on his own road to redemption, and Gordon's ironic sense of humor shines through with the “names-changed-to-protect-the-guilty” he's assigned to supporting characters, such as Annabelle Watt the Hell (Linda Alznaur) and Our Lady of Perpetual Disappointment (Travis Koplow.) Marcel Licera, Cat Miggs, Kris Reyes and Doug Hartwell round out the quirky cast.

In “Silver” these personalities are all at a crisis point where reassessing their perspective is paramount to their happiness and survival. Will the audience find their answer “No Matter Watt,” and will they leave the theatre humming the show's irresistible earworms?

“No Matter Watt: Silver” is performed five times at Hollywood's Broadwater Second Stage Theatre on June 7, 18, 24, 27 and 29. Tickets and information is available at https://nomatterwatt.net/silver/

DATES AND TIMES

Friday June 7, 2024, 10:30 PM Preview – public welcome

Tuesday June 18, 2024, 9:30 PM Opening Night

Monday June 24, 2024, 8:00 PM

Thursday June 27, 2024, 5:00 PM

Saturday June 29, 2024, 3:30 PM Closing Matinee

LOCATION

The Broadwater Second Stage Theater

6320 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKETS

www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9494

IN PERSON AT:

Fringe Central Box Office at the Ovation

6801 Hollywood Blvd, Suite 109

Los Angeles, CA 90028

