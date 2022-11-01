Musical Theatre West to Present Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in December

History's most famous fairytale will make its Musical Theatre West debut with a magical modern twist this December! Long Beach's premier theater company is excited to announce its final show of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, will premiere for select nights December 2 - 18, 2022. With the help of a fairy godmother and an amazing cast, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will enchant dreamers of all ages ahead of the holidays. Ladies and Gentlemen of the Court are invited to join Musical Theatre West for an enchanted evening at the Opening Night Ball pre-party to celebrate the official premiere on December 3. Tickets range from $20 - $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

"For our final production of the year, we wanted something that would delight the whole family, and what better way to do that than with Cinderella," said Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. "We are thrilled to have this new version of the classic fairytale coming to the Musical Theatre West stage for the first time, just in time to add to the holiday magic.

Based on the classic fairytale, Cinderella proves "impossible things happen every day!" Originally created for television and starring Julie Andrews in 1957, this version of Cinderella was remade twice, first in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren and again in 1997, featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The original Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella opened in 2013, and will make its first-ever MTW debut this winter

Composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist-dramatist Oscar Hammerstein II have been hailed as the greatest musical theatre writing partners of the 20th century. Audiences will be humming along to the updated take on the classic fairytale featuring some of the duos most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

This magical production is directed by award-winning director and choreographer Peggy Hickey, best known for her work on the Tony Award-winning broadway musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Anastasia. Musical Direction will be provided by Dennis Castellano, a professor of musical theater at UC Irvine with credits including music direction of another Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, The Sound of Music at the La Mirada Theatre. Choreography will be by Broadway and MTW performer Bill Burns, whose magical moves were last seen on the MTW stage in the 2018 production of Elf.

Musical Theatre West's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, December 2 - December 18, 2022, with a special ASL Interpreted Performance on Friday, December 9. Tickets start at $20 - $120, and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.