Musical Theatre Orange County Offers In-Person Summer Camps This Year For Kids Aged 7-19

Musical Theatre Orange County will hold in-person summer camps this year for kids aged 7-19.

Weekly sessions offered June 22nd - July 24th, Monday - Fridays from 9:00am - 12:30pm.

Each camp session will focus learning selected songs from the highlighted show of the week. Each Friday, that week's cast will perform the numbers for a small, invited group of their family and friends.

Please email Studio@mtoc.org with any questions.

Age range exceptions will be considered, you are encouraged to contact the above email if you are interested. If a class has reached capacity, you are also encouraged to email to be put on the waitlist.

If a class is canceled, a refund will be issued. Refunds will not be available based on a voluntary student withdrawal.

All students will be required to sign a waiver prior to class starting.

Learn more about the camps at https://www.mtoc.org/page-18/classes.html.

