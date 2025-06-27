 tracking pixel
Music at the Odyssey to Present AMERICAN FOLK REVIVAL

The performance will take place on Saturday, August 2.

By: Jun. 27, 2025
Music at the Odyssey to Present AMERICAN FOLK REVIVAL Image
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s “Music at the Odyssey” series, curated, directed and emceed by bass player John Snow, will present American Folk Revival.

Vocalists include Tehillah Alphonso, Kenton Chen, Susie Glaze, Jacksonport, Moira Mack and Katie Skene will showcase the rich historic music of Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Richie Havens, John Prine, John Denver, the Weavers, Mississippi John Hurt, Leadbelly, The Band, Odetta and more.

The vocalists will be backed up by a live band featuring Nathan Heldman on piano and keys, Katie Skene on guitar, Patrick Sargent on sax, John Fatum on drums, and music director John Snow on bass. The performance will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 8.p.m.



