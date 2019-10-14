Musco Center Presents LeAnn Rimes In Concert, 11/10

Musco Center for the Arts will present a special concert by multi-platinum-selling country music superstar LeAnn Rimes on Sunday, November 10 at 4pm.

The acoustic perfection of the Musco Center will provide an exceptional showcase for the singer-songwriter, whose rich voice has earned her millions of fans around the world. Rimes took the world by storm in 1996 after her "Best New Artist" Award made her the youngest-ever winner in Grammy history. Since then she has sold more than 44 million units globally, won additional Grammys, a dozen Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, a Country Music Association Award, and one Dove Award.

Her Musco Center appearance comes just months after Rimes: Live at Gruene Hall, the ASCAP Award-winning songwriter's first live album, was released to great acclaim in honor of Record Store Day 2019. Rolling Stone cited the exclusive vinyl recording among the "10 Best Country and Americana Releases" that came out to mark the "culture of independently owned record stores."

Tickets, beginning at $53, are available online at www.muscocenter.org or by calling Musco Center at 844-626-8726 (844-OC-MUSCO).

A lifetime in music

At just 13 years old, Rimes made her country music breakthrough in 1996 with her album Blue. It topped the country albums chart and was certified multi-platinum thanks to its title track, which became a Top 10 hit. Acclaimed for a vocal style reminiscent of Patsy Cline, she released her second studio album, You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs, a year later. It showed her moving towards country pop material, which she continued through a string of albums.

Margaret LeAnn Rimes was born in Jackson, Mississippi. By the age of 6, when her family moved to Garland, Texas, she was a local talent shows veteran. Her stage debut came in a Dallas production of A Christmas Carol, and was nearly followed by landing the lead in the Broadway production of Annie. After winning TV's "Star Search" competition, her appearances on "Johnnie High's Country Music Revue" gained the attention of national talent scouts.

By the time she was 13 Rimes had released three albums, all recorded by her father on an independent label. They impressed Dallas disc jockey and record promoter Bill Mack, whose composition, "Blue," was recorded for one of those albums. Its inclusion on her 1996 album became her breakthrough.

Out of the 42 singles she has released, "How Do I Live" continues to rank No. 4 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs," and is the second-longest-charting song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. Fifteen of her singles were Top 10 hits including "Can't Fight the Moonlight," which was No. 1 in 11 countries.

In 2017, Rimes' 16th studio album, Remnants, debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Independent Album Chart and peaked at No. 3 on iTunes. It also garnered two No. 1 Billboard Dance hits with "Long Live Love" and "LovE is LovE is LovE," and one Top Five hit with "Love Line." In fall 2018, her new EP titled Re-Imagined featured five new versions of some of her record-breaking hits including a duet with Stevie Nicks.

In 2018 she starred in and served as an Executive Producer of "It's Christmas, Eve," an original Hallmark Christmas movie, whose soundtrack featured original songs written for the movie.

Last year, the Human Rights Campaign honored Rimes with the Ally of Equality Award for her 20 plus years of support of equal rights. This follows a 2009 ACM Humanitarian Award.

Tickets, beginning at $53, are available online at www.muscocenter.org or by calling Musco Center at 844-626-8726 (844-OC-MUSCO). All print-at-home tickets include a no-cost parking pass. Musco Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Chapman University at 415 North Glassell, Orange, Calif.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You