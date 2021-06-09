Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox, Kalen Allen, Pabllo Vittar & More to Appear in IT GETS BETTER: A DIGITAL PRIDE EXPERIENCE
The Two Day Event will Stream from the Organization's YouTube Channel on Wednesday, June 23rd and Thursday, June 24th from 11:00AM - 3:00 PM PT.
The It Gets Better Project, the world's largest storytelling effort to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth, announced today the second annual It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience. The two day Digital Pride event will stream from the organization's YouTube channel on Wednesday, June 23rd - Thursday, June 24th from 11:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT. Following a successful inaugural It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience in 2020 which garnered over 1.3M impressions, the It Gets Better Project aims to reach even more LGBTQ+ youth around the globe while promoting and securing funds to sustain the life-affirming services the organization provides.
The It Gets Better Project has tapped leading internet sensation, actor, producer, and singer Kalen Allen to host the event, while undergoing a drag transformation with the help of drag royalty Monique Heart. Over the course of the event, viewers will experience exclusive live and pre-taped content from their favorite LGBTQ+ celebrities and influencers, including a fireside chat with MJ Rodriguez and Laverne Cox; musical performances from Vincint and Jordy; fitness experiences with The Fitness Marshall and a Zumba segment featuring a new track from Todrick Hall; a fashion kiki with Christian Cowan and Celebrity & Fashion Photographer Vincenzo Dimino; a dance party with Mark Kanemura; a Q&A with Colombian YouTube Creators Calle y Poché; interviews with Ryan O'Connell and Pabllo Vittar; a podcast recording with Tuck Woodstock from the Gender Reveal Podcast; and special appearances by Adam Faison, Alex Wong, Julian Burzynski, Chelsea Piers, Rob Anderson, Serena Shahidi and Tony Talks. Additional talent will be announced on the It Gets Better Project social channels leading up to the event.
In the two days leading up to the event, the It Gets Better Project will be hosting its 2021 Global Summit with participants from the Project's Global Affiliate Network. Over the last decade, the It Gets Better Project has built a footprint that spans four continents and eight languages. As the Project continues to grow its presence throughout Latin America, this year's Digital Pride event will feature two Spanish speaking segments.
The It Gets Better Project's 2021 Global Summit and It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience are presented by American Eagle, Aerie and Lexus. It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience is sponsored by Converse along with day sponsors e.l.f. Cosmetics, Funko, Hopelab and Zenni Optical. Hopelab is also a Day Sponsor for the 2021 Global Summit. For more information, visit www.itgetsbetter.org. Join the conversation on social media and be sure to follow the It Gets Better Project on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.