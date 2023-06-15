Miki F. Young Charitable Trust Pledges Matching Grant to Laguna Playhouse

Learn more about how to donate here!
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced that the Miki F. Young Charitable Trust has pledged a MATCHING GRANT to the Playhouse of an extremely generous $150,000 for all donations through the end of June, 2023.
Any gift (which will automatically DOUBLE!) ensures that the talented creative team at the Laguna Playhouse has the essential resources necessary to create the artistry you see on our stage. By making any donation, you invest in the arts and the joy, well-being, and economic vitality of our Laguna Beach community.
Miki was a native Californian who spent her childhood in the Japanese internment camps during the war years. In 1963, Miki Young founded The Young Engineers, a company specializing in the design and manufacture of aircraft and aerospace hardware, which still thrives today in Lake Forest. A generous spirit to the very end, Ms. Young turned her company over to her employees when she retired and remembered the Laguna Playhouse with a generous gift through her trust.
To donate any amount, please visit https://purchase.lagunaplayhouse.com/donate/q/mikiyoung
Take this opportunity to DOUBLE the value of your tax-deductible donation to the Laguna Playhouse by donating today. Please call Teryll Sindell at (949) 204-5343 if you prefer to contribute over the phone or have any questions.
|The Dumb Waiter
McCadden Place Theatre (6/17-6/25) PHOTOS CAST
|Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09) VIDEOS
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
|Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/16-6/18)
|THE SAD LIFE OF A HAPPY MAN Written and Performed by Christion Ty Edwards
The Zephyr Theatre (6/02-6/17)
|The Seagull
Thymele Arts - California Room (6/03-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
|Trsut Me, I'm from Essex
Broadwater (6/09-6/24)
