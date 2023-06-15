Miki F. Young Charitable Trust Pledges Matching Grant to Laguna Playhouse

Learn more about how to donate here!

By: Jun. 15, 2023

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced that the Miki F. Young Charitable Trust has pledged a MATCHING GRANT to the Playhouse of an extremely generous $150,000 for all donations through the end of June, 2023. 

Any gift (which will automatically DOUBLE!) ensures that the talented creative team at the Laguna Playhouse has the essential resources necessary to create the artistry you see on our stage. By making any donation, you invest in the arts and the joy, well-being, and economic vitality of our Laguna Beach community. 

ABOUT MIKI F. YOUNG

Miki was a native Californian who spent her childhood in the Japanese internment camps during the war years. In 1963, Miki Young founded The Young Engineers, a company specializing in the design and manufacture of aircraft and aerospace hardware, which still thrives today in Lake Forest. A generous spirit to the very end, Ms. Young turned her company over to her employees when she retired and remembered the Laguna Playhouse with a generous gift through her trust.

HOW TO DONATE

To donate any amount, please visit https://purchase.lagunaplayhouse.com/donate/q/mikiyoung

Take this opportunity to DOUBLE the value of your tax-deductible donation to the Laguna Playhouse by donating today. Please call Teryll Sindell at (949) 204-5343 if you prefer to contribute over the phone or have any questions.



Recommended For You