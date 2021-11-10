Mid-World Players Closes 2021 Season at The Found Theatre with BARE: A POP OPERA

Mid-World Players closes its 2021 season at The Found Theatre with Bare: A Pop Opera. A pulsating, electric contemporary rock musical, Bare follows a group of students at a Catholic boarding school as they grapple with issues of sexuality, identity, and the future. Peter and Jason have fallen in love with each other, but Jason -- a popular athlete -- fears losing his status if he is discovered to be gay.

Unpopular Nadia, Jason's sister, is contemptuous of Ivy, a beautiful girl with a questionable reputation. As the group attempts to put up a production of Romeo and Juliet, tensions flare, self-doubt simmers, and God's path seems more difficult to find than ever. Bare rings with the sounds of youthful repression and revolt. With a unique sung-through pop score, heart-pounding lyrics, and a cast of bright young characters, Bare is a provocative, fresh, and utterly honest look at the dangers of baring your soul, and the consequences of continuing to hide.

Directed by Jesse Seann Atkinson, this provocative and intimate production of Bare: A Pop Opera is led by an incredibly talented cast of actors who not only bare the soul of their individual characters, but of themselves as they meld the two together to create not only a believable and vulnerable character, but a visceral performance that not only fans of the show will relate to. "The Found Theatre being such a small and intimate space, the audience has no choice but to listen to these kids as they constantly plead with God to answer any and all of their questions, unable to escape their pain and abandonment."

Returning from Mid-World's virtual production of Bare from earlier this year are Sophie Nagatoshi as Diane Lee, John Predny as the Priest, Jessica Arcuri as Ivy and Jesse Seann Atkinson as Jason. The rest of the cast includes: Brandon Burchard, Lily Edwards, Ryan Kann, Dawn Smithey, Patricia Butler, Jennifer Harmon, Cam Burchard, Nicholas Clements, Emily Stichler, Joshua Caleb, Areatny Barrios, William Ochoa, Celeste Daemon Moon, and Randy Acosta.

With music by Damon Intrabartolo and lyrics by Jon Hartmere, Jr., the show features popular hit songs such as You and I, Role of A Lifetime, Best Kept Secret, Are You There?, Ever After, Warning, Al Grown Up, and the hit title song Bare. The show performs at The Found Theatre in Long Beach at 599 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802. It runs November 19th through December 12th, Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. The show does contain mature content, adult language, sexual content and drug use.

Tickets available on eventbrite.com https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bare-a-pop-opera-tickets-193787964017?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Proof of vaccination or negative test results in the last 72 hours must be provided upon arrival. All audience members must wear masks during the performance.