Michael-Shaun Hennessey's SEARCHING FOR ROBERT HENNESSEY to Premiere at Solofest

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After three decades of relentless searching, Michael-Shaun Hennessey’s quest to find his father, “Robert Hennessey,” has evolved into one of the most compelling true stories of our time. His critically acclaimed one-man show, Searching for Robert Hennessey, chronicles an extraordinary journey that begins with a heartbroken six-year-old asking every delivery man, “Are you my daddy?” and culminates in the most shocking Father’s Day discovery imaginable.

The show reveals how a single DNA test transformed Hennessey’s world, connecting him instantly to more than 5,000 new family members and exposing a truth more shocking than any work of fiction. “I felt like I was trying to Beetlejuice this guy into my life for 31 years,” Hennessey explains about his decades-long search.

A Story of Unprecedented Resilience — Hennessey’s journey encompasses survival of childhood abandonment, cult escape, and a life-threatening AIDS diagnosis that doctors predicted would end his life in seven years. His refusal to give up — whether on his health, his dreams, or finding his father — exemplifies the transformative power of hope against impossible odds.

The Los Angeles-based performer has written for children’s television, including Power Rangers, created the educational entertainment company Mysteries By Mike, and performed for nearly one million children. But it is his deeply personal story of family, identity, and belonging that has captivated audiences nationwide. Performances dates will run June 8 through June 29, 2026 at Solofest.