Method and Madness Presents A Facebook Live Stream Of ROMEO AND JULIET

Method and Madness continues their Free Weekly Facebook Live Streams of classic plays with William Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET, this Friday, July 3rd, at 7 PM PDT. The production was directed by Will Block, and features Kelsey Kato and Marie Osterman as Romeo and Juliet.

Rounding out the ensemble are Matt K. Miller as Lord Capulet, Katherine Miller as Lady Capulet, Jennipher Lewis as Montague/The Nurse, Will Block as Mercutio, E.J. Cabasal as Benvolio, Tom Block as Tybalt, Olivia London as Chorus/Escalus, Jono Eiland as Friar Laurence, Ian Runge as Abraham/Paris, Matt Curtin as Sampson/Apothecary, and Phoebe Balson as Peter/Friar John.

The performance will be the tenth digital broadcast mounted by the company, which commenced with MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and continued with THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Scott Barnhardt's GAMERS, KING LEAR, TWELFTH NIGHT, HAMLET, THE MATRON OF VENICE, TARTUFFE, AS YOU LIKE IT, and Jamey Hecht's translation of Sophocles' ANTIGONE.

The stream can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/methodandmadnesstheater/. More information on Method and Madness can be found at https://www.methodandmadnessco.com/

