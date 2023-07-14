Menotti's THE CONSUL Comes to Angels Vocal Art Opera Festival

From July 29-30, Angels Vocal Art (AVA) will present Gian Carlo Menotti's THE CONSUL at the Manoukian Performing Arts Center in Pasadena.

AVA Artistic Director Kristof Van Grysperre conducts a full orchestra on stage, with staging by director Chuck Hudson and projections by Aaron Ball.

A suspense-filled opera, THE CONSUL tells the story of Magda Sorel as she must obtain visas for her family after John, her husband, becomes a target. While facing unrelenting bureaucracy and manipulative secret police, Magda fights to keep her family safe.

The principal cast of THE CONSUL will include Victoria Livengood as The Mother, Elizabeth Baldwin as Magda Sorel, Jacob Bowman as John Sorel, Laura Zahn as The Secretary, Chris Hunter as Nika Magadoff, and Sejin Park as Secret Police Agent.

TICKETS: Tickets range from $39 to $129 and can be purchased online at Click Here and a $20 student discount is available.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Kristof Van Grysperre, Angels Vocal Art gives up-and-coming opera talent the opportunity to perform alongside seasoned professionals. "Angels Vocal Art is committed to nurturing emerging young talent and giving them the opportunity to perform in fully staged opera productions with a professional orchestra. We strive to promote the art form among the general public, and to broaden the definition of opera by staging modern productions of the finest quality," says Van Grysperre.

During their 2019 Summer Festival, AVA produced with wide acclaim the three one-act operas comprising Giacomo Puccini's Il Trittico. In the following fall season, AVA had a successful and prestigious concert at New York City's Carnegie Hall.

Other fully staged productions with professional orchestras included Bernstein's Candide, Adam Gorb's ANYA17, Verdi's La Traviata and several editions of Opera Potpourri. During the Pandemic, AVA produced Poulenc's La Voix Humaine at their new state-of-the-art recording and film studio.

Although the organization is fully operational throughout the calendar year, it is noteworthy that AVA's unique Summer Opera Festival acts as the only active performance series in the LA County region during this time frame which is solely devoted to operatic performances.