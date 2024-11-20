Melba Moore, Kenny Lattimore & More to Star in HEAVENBOUND at The Wilshire Ebell Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed Playwright, Don B. Welch will return with, the rousing hand clapping foot stomping gospel play, “HEAVENBOUND”. Six ordinary Christians who have passed on, meet in a place called “Almost-In-Heaven”. They have been sent to a room to audition for ‘The Beams of Heaven’ gospel choir. To become a “Beam”, the audition consists of a life testimony, a song or both, and how one lived their life down on earth. What seems to be an easy task turns out to be a much more difficult one as the potential “Beams” are given one last unexpected “test” of their faith”.



HEAVENBOUND guest stars Tony Award Winner & 4-time Grammy nominee ‘Melba Moore” (Broadway: “Purlie, “Hair” “Timbuktu” with Eartha Kitt to name a few. Hit songs: “Lean On Me”, “You Stepped Into My Life” “Falling” & “Lift Every Voice & Sing” which is in the United States Congressional Record as the official Negro National Anthem in 1990), and hit R&B singer Kenny Lattimore ( Hit songs: “For You”, “Never To Busy”, “Days Like This’, “Love Me Back” & “Take A Dose”) Also starring Grammy nominee ANGIE FISHER, (“IRS”) with DELORES LAKEY STEWART, Theresa Ford, ANDREA JONES, RENDA PETTIS,TAMECA DEVANT, PASTOR Frederick Howard, RODNEY HOWARD, KODA TURNER, SHAUN WALKER, WAYLYNN PITTS, & TROY WATSON, Musical Direction: JOE ARCHIE.



HEAVENBOUND, written & directed by Donald Welchis being presented by: Don B. Welch Productions – Saturday January 11th, 2025, 7pm. – The Wilshire Ebell Theater, 4401 W. 8th Street- Los Angeles, Cal. Tickets are: $75- $65 and are available at The Ebell Box Office – 310 939-1128 or online. Groups of 20 or more receive a $5 discount on each ticket. Call Ms. Blessing: 916.549.1293



