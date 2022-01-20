Mary Parent To Receive Selznick Achievement Award At 2022 PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America announced today that film producer, Mary Parent, will be honored with the 2022 David O. Selznick Achievement Award. She will accept the honor at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The Producers Guild of America's Selznick Achievement Award recognizes producers for their outstanding body of work in motion pictures. The honor has a rich and distinguished history with past recipients including such legendary producers as Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Gale Anne Hurd, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, Kevin Feige, as well as Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B.

"Mary has been at the forefront of bold, breakthrough studio projects for decades, and we both felt that the time has come to shine a light on Mary's trailblazing career as a producer," said Producers Guild of America Presidents, Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. "Her vision for a strong global theatrical market and a future of films filled with grand visuals and imaginative stories creates an optimistic and exciting picture of what's next, and we're thrilled to honor her and her many achievements this year at the PGA Awards."

"I am very humbled to be recognized alongside so many legendary producers who have received this honor before me right down to the award's namesake, David O. Selznick. The films they have produced not only impacted cinematic history but also global culture in ways only true storytelling can achieve. As the PGA continues to further and protect the craft of producing, I am thankful for its existence as well as all the many talented and creative individuals I have been so fortunate to work with. Without my trusted team of colleagues, success would not be possible," said Mary Parent.

Mary Parent is the Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production at Legendary Entertainment overseeing all aspects of film. Parent has actively been involved in films amassing over $20 billion at the global box office. She most recently produced Dune, directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, and featuring an all-star cast, as well as Godzilla vs Kong.

While at Legendary, Parent also produced films such Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the famous detective's younger sister, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds, as well as Alejandro G. Iñárritu's virtual reality masterpiece, Carne y Arena, which received a rare Special Achievement Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its groundbreaking exploration into fully immersive storytelling.

Before joining Legendary, Parent was founder and CEO of Disruption Entertainment, where she produced a prolific slate of films including Darren Aronofsky's Noah, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water, Kong: Skull Island and The Revenant, for which Parent received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, a PGA Awards nomination for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, and won a BAFTA for Best Film. Prior to that, she served as Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production at Universal Pictures and Chairman of MGM.

Parent also co-founded the production company Stuber/Parent. Parent began her career as an agent trainee at ICM before joining New Line Cinema as a Creative Executive.

Parent is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild of America and was recently named Variety's Billion Dollar Producer. She has also been featured in The Hollywood Reporter's 100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment, the Variety 500, Vanity Fair's New Establishment List, Wall Street Journal's 50 Women to Watch, and Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Women in Entertainment.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Creative Services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, Executive Producer, The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is Director. The PGA Awards team also includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, marketing consultant Julie Giles (greenHAT digital) for social, and the PGA's PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs for PR.