Mary Bridget Davies Stars in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at New Vic Theatre

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC) will continue its 47th “Truth and Illusion” season with A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, created and written by Randy Johnson.

Choreography is by Miss James Alsop, with musical direction by Brent Crayon. The production is co-directed by Mary Bridget Davies and Brian McDonald and will star Davies, a Tony Award nominee for her portrayal of Janis Joplin. Performances will begin April 1, open April 4, and continue through April 26 at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The music-driven theatrical event traces the life and influences of rock icon Janis Joplin. Davies reprises her role, performing songs including “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” while also highlighting artists who influenced Joplin’s sound, including Odetta, Aretha Franklin, Bessie Smith, and Nina Simone.

“Our patrons have come to expect the extraordinary, and with Tony-nominated Mary Bridget Davies bringing Janis Joplin to life on our stage, we are delivering exactly that. This is the kind of raw, electrifying performance that stops you in your tracks — the kind audiences travel for, talk about, and never forget,” said Scott Devine, ETC’s executive artistic director. “A Night with Janis Joplin is everything we love about live theatre, and we cannot wait to share it with our community.”

Davies received a Tony Award nomination for the Broadway production of A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, which played at the Lyceum Theatre in 2014. Her additional credits include a Helen Hayes Award nomination, multiple Blues Blast Award nominations, and a Theater World Award. She has also recorded several albums, including Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of the Late Jerry Ragovoy, and has performed at venues including 54 Below and Joe’s Pub.

Co-director Brian McDonald currently serves as ETC’s Artistic Associate and Director of Education. His directing credits include Master Harold… and the Boys, The Thanksgiving Play, Bus Stop, and Million Dollar Quartet. He has appeared on Broadway national tours of Miss Saigon and Forever Plaid and has worked with regional companies including Pasadena Playhouse and Rubicon Theatre Company.

Creator Randy Johnson directed the 2014 Broadway production of A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN. His producing and directing credits include Always, Patsy Cline, Undisputed Truth, and Elvis the Concert.

Miss James Alsop’s choreography credits include work on concert tours for Beyoncé and television series including “Pose,” “Girls5eva,” and “Emily in Paris.” Brent Crayon has served as music director for productions including Songs for a New World, Tick, Tick… Boom!, and Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The cast will also feature Sadé Ayodele, Jenna Gillespie Byrd, Melissa Musique, and Sha’leah Nikole as the Joplinaires. The design team includes Mike Billings (scenic, lighting, and projection design), Abra Flores (costume design), Danny Fiandaca (sound design), Alex Johnston (properties design), casting by Michael Donovan Casting, dramaturgy by Ward LeHardy, and production stage management by Kristal Georgopoulos.

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Previews will take place April 1 at 7:30 p.m. (Community Pay-What-You-Can Night), April 2 at 7:30 p.m., and April 3 at 8 p.m. Opening night is April 4 at 8 p.m., and performances will continue through April 26 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Regular performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $40 to $119. Patrons 35 and under are $35, and student tickets are $25. Tickets are available by calling (805) 965-5400 or visiting etcsb.org. Prices are subject to change.