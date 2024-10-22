Martin Chalifour Will Retire From The Los Angeles Philharmonic After 2024/2025 Seaso

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced that Principal Concertmaster and Marjorie Connel Wilson Chair Martin Chalifour will retire from the orchestra at the end of the 2024/25 season. Chalifour will have served in the position for 30 years, since 1995 and will be the longest-serving Principal Concertmaster in the LA Phil’s history.

A Quebec native and honors graduate from the Montreal Conservatory, Chalifour moved to the United States to study at the famed Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. At age 23 he was appointed Associate Concertmaster of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. While in Atlanta, he rose to international prominence when he received a Certificate of Honor at Moscow’s International Tchaikovsky Competition and became a laureate of the Montreal International Music Competition.

Subsequently Chalifour served as Associate Concertmaster of the Cleveland Orchestra for 5 years. After being offered Concertmaster positions in two prominent orchestras in France and Switzerland, Chalifour opted to join the LA Phil at a moment of incredible artistic growth and vision under Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Throughout his career, Mr. Chalifour has maintained a prolific career as a soloist, performing a diverse repertoire of more than 60 concertos and appearing with conductors including Pierre Boulez, Charles Dutoit, Christoph Eschenbach, Alan Gilbert, Neville Marriner, Franz Welser-Möst, Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos and Esa-Pekka Salonen. He teaches at Caltech and the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music.

Chalifour has recorded solo and chamber music for the Telarc, Northstar, and Yarlung labels, including the albums Martin Chalifour: In Walt Disney Concert Hall (2009) and Martin Chalifour and the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Walt Disney Concert Hall (2011). Chalifour was also the first musician to play any notes in the newly built Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2003.

Martin Chalifour said, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Principal Concertmaster of the LA Phil, performing orchestral works and chamber music with some of the greatest artists in the world. While much has changed over these past three decades, the orchestra has kept its passion for making music, and its ambition to keep rising to higher and higher artistic levels."

LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to have Martin Chalifour as Principal Concertmaster for my entire tenure at the LA Phil. He sets the example for the orchestra each day with his skill, taste, knowledge, consistency, and deep love of the music. I am so grateful to have one more season with Martin by my side, and wish him all the happiness in the world as he enters this next chapter.”

Throughout the 2024/25 Season, we will be celebrating Martin’s incredible tenure with special performances along with concerto appearances, something Martin has done on an annual basis.

Comments