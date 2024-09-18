Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Introduce New Category for Theatrical Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) IATSE Local 706 will debut the highly anticipated new award category, Broadway International, to their awards ceremony on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, presented by Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. The new category will expand the recognition of outstanding Make-Up and Hair Styling Artists to encompass all live theater productions, including Broadway International live productions.

With the addition of Broadway International, the ceremony will now shine a spotlight on beloved theatrical productions from around the world, recognizing the hard work and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists in this genre. The MUAHS Guild Awards also honor Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and music videos in 23 categories.

“We are so pleased to announce the addition of the Broadway and International Live Theater Production category. The MUAHS Guild Awards are now all-inclusive and participation is worldwide for film, television, and theater. We are very proud to be one of the very few awards shows that recognize the extraordinary work of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists in theater productions,” said Julie Socash, President, MUAHS, IATSE Local 706.

“I couldn't be more excited to learn of the addition of the Broadway and International Live Theater Production category to the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. I look forward to these amazingly talented artisans from the theatrical world receiving recognition for their hard work, expertise, and dedication to their crafts,” said Angela L. Johnson, President, Make-Up and Hair Stylists, IATSE Local 798.

The qualifications for Outstanding Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists in Theatrical Productions categories include:

Best Make-Up and Hair Styling for Broadway and International Live Theater Production

Best Make-Up and Hair Styling for a California Regional Live Theater Production Each category will combine BOTH crafts: Make-Up and Hair Stylist teams The qualifying period for all categories is the 2024 calendar year from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024.



For more information on the MUAHS Awards and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit the official website at www.local706.org. Nominations for the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards will be announced on December 10, and the winners will be revealed at the ceremony on February 15, 2025.

