MY RIGHT WING UNCLE Extended at IAMA Theatre Company

IAMA Theatre Company has added a performance of My Right Wing Uncle due to popular demand. The solo show which premiered on October 16, is written and performed by IAMA Theatre Company Ensemble Member Graham Sibley and directed by Jeff Perry, co-founder of Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

In this fascinating new work, a man – played by Emmy-nominated actor Graham Sibley – discovers there’s more to his gun-slinging, veteran, biker uncle than he ever expected. Drawn from real-life interviews, My Right Wing Uncle explores how generational understanding can lead to change. My Right Wing Uncle will continue its run with performances on 8pm, October 23, 2024 and 7pm, October 27 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles. Tickets ($17.50, plus fees) are available at iamatheatre.com or by calling 323-380-8843.



“Los Angeles audiences are in for a unique opportunity to see the work of the dynamic team of Graham Sibley and Jeff Perry,” said IAMA Theatre Company Artistic Director Stefanie Black. “My Right Wing Uncle continues the theme we established this fall in our season with the world premiere of The Very Best People: an exploration of the issues that divide our country and our families, and perhaps offers a path towards understanding. We are grateful to this community for supporting new works as tickets are selling fast for this now three-night special engagement. The work that Graham created, and that Jeff brought to life on the stage aligns with our mission to provide audiences with an authentic experience that reflects our complex and modern world.”

Photo credit: Heimbuck Photography

