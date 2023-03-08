Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSI-CAL Hosted by Clayton Farris & Laura Schein is Coming To The Bourbon Room This Month

The program will feature selections from six new musicals such as: Singing Revolution: Gideon and The Blundersnorp, and more.

Mar. 08, 2023  

The Foundation for New American Musicals will present MUSI-CAL at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood on Monday, March 13th. This MUSI-CAL concert will be hosted by Clayton Farris (actor, writer and social media influencer) and Laura Schein (actor/writer/songwriter/co-creator of the acclaimed new musical Emojiland). The program will feature four new musicals such as: Gideon and The Blundersnorp: An Adventure Musical, Tie Dye and Pearls, Teaching a Robot to Love and Madness.

MUSI-CAL is one of FNAM's programs that fosters the development and support new musicals by providing audiences with an opportunity to see and react to works-in-progress by local So-Cal Composers and Writers. The program offers our So-Cal music creators' encouragement and a public showcase of their work. Here, people in the industry greet friends and meet new talents. In only a few short years, MUSI-CAL has featured more than 100 musicals-in-progress.

Here is more information about the new musicals presented on March 13th:

GIDEON and THE BLUNDERSNORP: An Adventure Musical
Book, Music & Lyrics by Michael Gordon Shapiro

A musical about being your best self and fighting a giant monster.

TIE DYE AND PEARLS

Book, Music and Lyrics by Michael Harold

It's 1969, and Danielle is living the counterculture life, or so Danielle thinks until she wins a scholarship to an elite all girl College. The old world meets the new world and generations collide.

TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE

Music by E.Aaron Wilson Book & Lyrics by Laser Webber

A sci fi musical about the trans experience.

MADNESS by Diary of Atticus (Sam Johnides and Tony Gonzalez)

When your mind is freed from the walls you've allowed to rise around you, what you call freedom others call Madness.

Stick around after MUSI-CAL for the AfterShow in the lounge!

AfterShow will showcase some of our incredibly talented performers in the local area, including guests from MUSI-CAL, as well as stars from, A New Brain, opening soon at The Celebration Theater, Calvin Berger, currently at the Colony Theater, and 44 which will soon make a return run, right here at the Bourbon Room! Help us support our local So Cal Theaters.

VIP Tickets are $35, General Seating $25. All ticket sales are final and available online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229380®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3L4ttXT?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Doors open at 6:30 PM for the 7:30 PM curtain. For directions to The Bourbon Room, please visit: https://bourbonroomhollywood.com. For more information visit: https://www.fnam.com or Instagram: @LA_fnam.

 




