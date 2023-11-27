MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room On Monday, December 4

Clayton Farris (actor, writer, and social media influencer) and Laura Schein (actor/writer/songwriter/co-creator of the acclaimed musical Emojiland) are set to ignite the stage as hosts for the upcoming MUSI-CAL concert. This electrifying event will showcase selections from four cutting-edge musicals-Rebel Genius, The Rabbit Queen, In this Body, The Stages of Love, and a captivating song from Maya. The program is produced by Linda Shusett (Executive Producer) with Ryan M. Luevano and Rob Warner as associate producers, all esteemed board members of the Foundation for New American Musicals (FNAM).

MUSI-CAL, a FNAM program, stands as a beacon for the development and support of new musicals, providing audiences with an exclusive peek into works-in-progress by local So-Cal Composers and Writers. This dynamic platform not only offers encouragement to our Southern California music creators but also serves as a public showcase for their exceptional work. Attendees, including industry professionals, gather to witness the birth of new talents and greet familiar faces. With a rich history of featuring over 100 musicals in progress in just a few short years, MUSI-CAL continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of musical theater. Get ready for an unforgettable night of creativity and innovation!

Stay with us after MUSI-CAL for the AfterShow in the lounge-your chance to take the stage and sing a song at the piano!

REBEL GENIUS Book, Music & Lyrics by Matthew Puckett

A new musical from creator Matthew Puckett based on the lives of Albert Einstein and Mileva Maric. The musical crashes physics and love into one another as Albert and Mileva fall madly in love and struggle to survive together while Albert risks everything to find a perfect Unified Field Theory of the universe. REBEL GENIUS is a contemporary exploration into the heart of two icons torn between great ambition and passionate love for the people in their lives.

THE RABBIT QUEEN Music Laura Watkins Lyrics Jaime Lyn Beatty and Laura Watkins Book Ilana Gordon

Once upon a time...the world was hoodwinked by a poor illiterate woman named Mary Toft. The year was 1726 and over the course of several months, Mary managed to fool the finest doctors, scientists, and nobles into believing she could give birth to rabbits. Delivering on that promise, Mary performed the mesmerizing spectacle 17 times over, securing her place in history as "The Rabbit Queen". That is, until one fateful day when she was brought down by a single kernel of evidence. The story of Mary's viral hoax and subsequent cancellation is one that touches on themes of bodily autonomy, women's reproductive freedom, gender and class roles, and the dangers of blindly trusting authority figures and the media.

IN THIS BODY Book, Music, & Lyrics by Zach Spound

Will is a songwriter who leaves behind his artistic ambitions for a more stable career path, but after graduating from law school, he falls into a deep depression. We experience Will's story through his internal Rock Band- Heart, Nervous System, Ego, and Reproductive System- who held onto the music that Will left behind, and their quest to regain Will's happiness. "In This Body" is about the pulse behind the human experience and the life-changing power of self-discovery that lies within all of us.

THE STAGES OF LOVE (and a holiday surprise!) Composition, lyrics, vocals, and keyboard: Mina Bloom Composition and keyboards: David Ghesser Violin: Manoela Wunder

Romance is a roller coaster of ups and downs; Through music and true stories, Ghesser and Bloom explore the chaos of a love connection, past, present and future. And they've got a special surprise revealing the truth behind holiday music composers.

And a song from MAYA Created by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels Maya asks where an artist fits in a revolution and whether one person can change the world.

MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETS:

VIP Tickets are $35, and General Seating is $25.

All ticket sales are final and available online at: bit.ly/3MBByCq.

Doors open at 6:30 PM for the 7:30 PM curtain.