MAYBE I'LL PLANT MY STORIES Coming To Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024

The new work MAYBE I'LL PLANT MY STORIES will be presented as part of Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024 at Art of Acting Studio, Blackbox (1017 N Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90038).

Running Sunday, June 9th - 5PM, Thursday, June 14th - 7PM, Friday, June 21st - 8PM, and Wednesday, June 26th - 8PM.

Malum is a daydreamer with an abundant creativity. However, the environment she grew up in has not always been nurturing, on the contrary. Her daydreaming has been diagnosed as a disorder and she has had to grapple with her identity and who people in her life needed her to be. When she dies, Death confronts her and her memories in an effort to make her decide if she deserves to go to heaven or hell. As Malum goes through the core events of her life from childhood to adulthood, she sees herself and her actions. From her elementary teachers and her conflict with her parents to the meeting of her boyfriend and their decision to start a family, Malum is presented with an objective version of her life, very different than the one she felt she has lived.

Trying to understand and justify her behavior in the eyes of Death, she is forced into a reflection about who she was and who she wanted to be. Coming to terms with her death as well as the people and memories she has left behind, she learns about forgiveness and guilt. At the end of her Judgement, Death decides to send her to...

Lola Darzens (Writer, Director, Performer)

Lola (she/her) is a French actor, writer and director. After graduating from the Art of Acting Studio in 2022, she has worked on multiple projects such as Shakespeare plays (Don Pedro in Much Ado about nothing and Celia in As You Like It) and different on-camera pieces (Solum, The Acai Defence). She is currently working on the writing of multiple shorts, features and plays!

Laura Sofía Domínguez (Performer)

Laura Sofía Domínguez is a Venezuelan actress, dancer, and singer based in Los Angeles. Throughout her career, she has starred as Irina in The Three Sisters, Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing and Penelope in The Odyssey. Graduating from one of Colombia's leading performing arts schools GAIA and from The Art of Acting Studio Stella Adler, Laura has performed in numerous theatre productions, commercials, dance performances and earlier this year, filmed her first featured movie "The Whistler" a thriller to be announced next year. Laura is looking forward to continuing absorbing in-depth training and living new experiences that fulfills and evolves her craft.

Allan Williams is an actor, model, and a part-time superhero (unverified) originating from The Bronx, NY. After graduating from The Art of Acting Studio Professional Conservatory, Allan is eager to lay down roots in Los Angeles and nourish his craft by tackling innovative and engaging projects. Theatre credits include Jesus in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, the titular character in Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida, Sasha in Nicky (an Ivanov adaptation) and Michael Jackson in a solo show performance. Allan's other artistic endeavors include starring in short films, producing, and print and lifestyle modeling. When he's not saving the world (still unverified), Allan can be spotted hitting up the salsa clubs, practicing Muay Thai, playing the latest Final Fantasy, or caring for his cat and sidekick, Sora.

Cristina Glezoro (Assistant Director)

Cristina Glezoro (she/her) is a mexican Theater Artist and Filmmaker based in Los Angeles. Graduate from Stella Adler's Art of Acting Studio Conservatory and ITESM. As an Actor: Indecent, Measure for Measure, The Tempest, 39 steps, Alice in Wonderland, Fue en un Cabaret, ... As a Stage Manager: Three Sisters, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Troilus & Cressida, Much Ado About Nothing, Pipeline. She continues working towards creating meaningful and memorable art on stage and film.

