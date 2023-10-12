MAURITIUS Opens Tonight At The Theatre 68 Arts Complex

The show will run from October 12th through November 12th.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 2 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 3 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert
Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre

MAURITIUS Opens Tonight At The Theatre 68 Arts Complex

Theresa Rebeck's dramatic comedy, 'MAURITIUS', opens tonight at the newly remodeled Theatre 68 Arts Complex. The production is directed by veteran actor/director, John Lacy, and it stars Melany Smith (Good Trouble), Freddy Giorlando (Vinyl), Patrick Gallagher (Night at the Museum), Leila Almas Rose (Gotham), and Steve Andrews (Death of a Salesman).

After their mother's death, two estranged half-sisters discover a book of rare stamps that may include the crown jewel for collectors. One sister tries to collect on the windfall, while the other resists for sentimental reasons. In this gripping tale, a seemingly simple sale becomes dangerous when three seedy, high-stakes collectors enter the sisters' world, willing to do anything to claim the rare find as their own.

"Mauritius is an intricately woven, sophisticated piece of writing that hits on the themes that have inspired me as both a stage director and a filmmaker. Family, loyalty, redemption, recognition, rebirth, and, of course, romance", says Lacy.

The show will run from October 12th through November 12th.

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

The Theatre 68 Arts Complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Tickets are available here: Click Here



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
CAP UCLA Announces Theater And Music Events In November At The Nimoy Photo
CAP UCLA Announces Theater And Music Events In November At The Nimoy

CAP UCLA announces theater and music events in November at The Nimoy. Find out what shows and performances are happening this month.

2
Review: TACOS LA BROOKLYN at Latino Theatre Company At LATC Photo
Review: TACOS LA BROOKLYN at Latino Theatre Company At LATC

A co-production with East West Players, Ulloa’s play makes the case for deeper investigation and against the kind of snap judgments that its hero, Chino, endures and fuels. Engagingly performed and containing plenty of cool visuals, Fidel Gomez’s production is a bit of a group hug. But it plays.

3
Lerner & Loewes CAMELOT to be Presented at Laguna Playhouse This Summer Photo
Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to be Presented at Laguna Playhouse This Summer

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE announces 'Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT' directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, opening next summer at the LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE. Get the details on this exciting production!

4
Pacific Opera Project Launches Inaugural Artist Recital Series With Cabaret Confidential A Photo
Pacific Opera Project Launches Inaugural Artist Recital Series With Cabaret Confidential And American Cabaret

Pacific Opera Project is launching its inaugural Artist Recital Series featuring Cabaret Confidential and American Cabaret. Enjoy a matinee program of cabaret-style songs by classical composers and explore a diverse array of culture and language through a selection of incredible and rarely heard American continent songs.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Motel 66
The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater (9/28-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Luminario Ballet: Zarathustra
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRAGMENTS 2
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/15-11/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas
Chance Theater (12/01-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Amy Sedaris
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (11/11-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You