MAMAISMS Comes to Santa Monica Playhouse, July 9

Sonia Jackson's one-woman show is a hilarious play on familiar refrains like "I don't care who started it!" "Because I said so!" and "Not while you're living under my roof!" Tackling topics like parenting and the exasperations of motherhood, Jackson's relatable characters range from wacky to wise.

Through their stories, audiences develop a connection with a multi-generational family that includes playful children, teens on the brink of awakening, overwrought but loving parents, and wise, doting grandparents. Viewers are sure to leave the show with reflections on how to be a good parent, as well as how to be thoughtful, mindful, and kind throughout life.

Mamaisms premiered to a packed house at the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast, SOLOFEST 2019, at the Whitefire Theatre. Now, it returns as a BFF ENCORE Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre Event. In compliance with COVID-19 safety measures, the show will play to a limited invited audience in addition to an online streaming of the performance. This adaptation not only maintains audience safety but also enables nearly anyone, in almost any part of the world, to see the show.

"I'm proud to present this highly accessible version of Mamaisms at a time when so many people can benefit from a fun and thought-provoking escape from everyday realities," Jackson said. "Have fun with the show's entertaining and insightful characters as they grapple with common parenting issues. But, you don't have to be a parent to enjoy Mamaisms. The show is designed to strike a chord within anyone who is part of a family."

The special online presentation of Sonia Jackson's Mamaisms runs on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 6pm. A Q&A with Jackson follows the show. The event is free and can be accessed here. Mamaisms is written and performed by Sonia Jackson and directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson.