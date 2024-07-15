Lucy Prebble's THE EFFECT is Coming to Hollywood This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Viviane Angélique Ortega has announced her producing debut with the stage production of The Effect by Lucy Prebble, directed by Tyler-Marie Evans. Running for 6 performances only, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Kristen Ariza, Cameron Gellman, Viviane Angélique Ortega and Craig Welzbacher. Opening is set for Friday, July 26, at 7pm, and the show will run the following Saturday and Sunday at 7pm, through Friday August 2nd at 7pm and Saturday August 3rd at 2.30pm and 7pm .

Lucy Prebble's acclaimed play "The Effect" unfolds within the controlled environment of a clinical drug trial, where two volunteers, Tristan and Connie, unexpectedly find themselves entwined in a passionate romance. As they navigate their budding relationship under the watchful eye of Dr. Lorna James and Dr. Toby Sealey, the researchers overseeing the experiment, questions arise about the authenticity of their emotions and the influence of the experimental drug they are testing.

The play delves into the ethical dilemmas faced by the researchers and the emotional turmoil experienced by the subjects, raising profound questions about the authenticity of feelings influenced by chemical intervention

Production design as well as lighting and sound design are by Oscar Garcia, costume design is by Viviane Angélique Ortega. Associate producer is Diego Salazar, assistant director is Teodora Avramovic and fight choreographer is Chloe Madriaga. The stage manager is Azucena Flores and house manager is Génesis De Castro.

Lucy Prebble is a British playwright known for her compelling explorations of contemporary themes and complex characters. Prebble's other plays include The Sugar Syndrome (2003) and Enron (2009). Prebble is also celebrated for her work on television series such as "Secret Diary of a Call Girl" and "Succession," showcasing her versatility across different mediums.Her play "The Effect" has received significant recognition since its premiere. It has been praised for its thought-provoking exploration of love, neuroscience, and ethical dilemmas within the context of a clinical drug trial. Awards and nominations for "The Effect" include the Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play and the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Play. Lucy Prebble continues to be a prominent voice in contemporary theatre, known for her insightful examinations of societal issues and human relationships

Tyler-Marie Evans is the director based out of Los Angeles, California. Tyler-Marie's career began quickly in editorial - working for Living Magazine, Extra TV, and DC Comics. She transitioned to television development and producing for DC Comics, with a portfolio of projects such as Sandman, DMZ, and Sweet Tooth with Netflix and HBO Max. She dually pursued the study of directing, receiving a mentorship under Harrison James, AFI faculty member, and Sundance Lab mentor. She progressed to direct theater-based workshops for actors and give private coaching directly. She recently directed Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus) for American Studies Magazine, Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), and Asher Angel (Shazam) for Flaunt Magazine. Her short film "Here or There" recently premiered in partnership with Mammoth Film Festival. At the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, Tyler-Marie also produced and led a Women in Film Panel. Tyler-Marie's directing work to date includes commercials, music videos, fashion films, and narrative shorts. She has recently partnered with Fendi, Bvlgari, Bentley, and JetSuiteX. Her latest short "Mirage" is currently beginning film festival circuits after premiering at Soho House in West Hollywood. She is currently in pre-production of her first feature film; the production is currently "Untitled."The Effect is Tyler-Marie's stage directing debut.

General admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets are available for $40 which includes a reserved first row seat or early seating.

