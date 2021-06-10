The Los Feliz Theater will reopen in July after being shut down for several months, ABC7 reports.

CEO Lance Alsbaugh, who owns the theater group Vintage Cinemas, including the Los Feliz Theater and the Vista Theatre, said the Vista Theatre is undergoing renovations, but the reopening will be announced soon.

"We got lots of emails and phone calls and even faxes, believe it or not of people saying what can we do to help? What can we buy, gift certificates? Can we send you money," Alsbaugh said.

While he appreciated the offers, Alsbaugh says that the company actually didn't need help at the time, as they had been saving money in case of an emergency.

"The thing that's been killing me is just the sheer inability to work. You know, I love working and I can't work right now," said Alsbaugh.

Alsbaugh had to furlough almost every employee, except for the general manager Victor Martinez.

"They're not just my workplace, you know, they're part of my life part of my success," said Martinez.

Read more on ABC7.

Learn more about the theater at https://www.vintagecinemas.com/losfeliz/.